I Hand-Sculpted These Whimsical Tea Sets (9 Pics)

I hand-sculpted all of the tea sets and other vessels in this list out of ceramics, and I love every one of them! While I don’t sell any of my work, I am considering putting it out into the world in other ways and I want to know which set(s) are the most popular. Will you help me out by upvoting your favorite?
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Patreon
#1 Green Urchin Tea Set
#2 Purple Snail Tea Set
#3 Amanita Cups And Saucers
#4 Orange Snail Tea Set
#5 Strawberry Amphoras
#6 Poppy Inspired Tea Set
#7 Lungwort Lichen Tea Set
#8 Helpful Crabs Cups
#9 Lizards On Lichen Tea Set
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us