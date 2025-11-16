I Hand-Sculpted These Whimsical Tea Sets (9 Pics)

I hand-sculpted all of the tea sets and other vessels in this list out of ceramics, and I love every one of them! While I don’t sell any of my work, I am considering putting it out into the world in other ways and I want to know which set(s) are the most popular. Will you help me out by upvoting your favorite?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Patreon

#1 Green Urchin Tea Set

#2 Purple Snail Tea Set

#3 Amanita Cups And Saucers

#4 Orange Snail Tea Set

#5 Strawberry Amphoras

#6 Poppy Inspired Tea Set

#7 Lungwort Lichen Tea Set

#8 Helpful Crabs Cups

#9 Lizards On Lichen Tea Set

