Granddaughter Gives Her 96 Y.O. Grandpa A Puppy, Sees His Remarkable Transformation

Who doesn’t love gifts? Some of them are useful or cute and some are outright bizarre. But the best ones are thoughtfully picked out and are guaranteed to bring joy to the receiver. A loving granddaughter decided to give her 96-year-old grandfather a puppy, a gift that not only made him smile but also made him “age in reverse”. Now these two best friends live a happy and active life together and we cannot get enough of them.
At the age of 96, grandfather Luis was quietly enjoying his twilight years. His days were filled with rest and leisure, as he embraced the serenity of his home. He would watch TV and barely leave his place. His lack of physical activity worried his granddaughter, Javiera. She wants her grandpa to live a long and happy life and she had just a perfect answer to that.
Armed with a handful of love – a fluffy puppy named Capito – she set out to visit her beloved grandpa. Javiera knew of his fondness for animals – Luis was even considering getting a dog in the past, but his family dissuaded him. This time, Javiera decided to take matters into her own hands. She knew that having a puppy would be a challenge for the elderly man and she was ready to help him with whatever he would need. What a wonderful and responsible decision!
Capito swiftly won the hearts of the family – no surprise there. They were astonished by the immediate connection between Luis and the adorable pup.
In the TikTok posted by Javiera, Luis’ face lights up when he sees what his granddaughter is holding in her arms. He then picks the puppy up from the floor and immediately falls in love. It doesn’t matter if you’re 6 or 96 – picking up your doggie for the first time is one of the most wonderful feelings in the world. A dog to call your own, to love, to hold and to have all the adventures with. Every dog owner cherishes that moment forever.
In the following days, Luis began his remarkable transformation. It was as if he was aging in reverse. He used to spend all of his time inside watching TV. With Capito, he developed a new routine. “My grandfather is happy and much more active. He has implemented a routine with Capito,” Javiera said in an interview.
“Before, he would simply watch television. Now, he gets up early to go outside with Capito, and the dog accompanies him while he works in the garden. Capito steals his shoes and asks for pets. They go for walks on the beach — all sorts of activities my grandfather used to refuse to do,” the granddaughter told of their adorable routine.
It’s easy to get stuck in a quiet routine, especially at an older age. But keeping active is the key to a longer and happier life. A lot of people find joy in dancing – shaking one’s bum to the best of the ’80s improves cardiovascular health and boosts serotonin. Also, if you ever find yourself in a dance-off against mean girls in the club, you’ll definitely win.
Not everyone will be into dancing or competitive sports. Many elders are afraid of falling down and breaking a bone, a fear that prevents them from moving too much. That’s why it is crucial to support them and reassure their fears. Going on a nice walk around the block or walking a dog will work wonders for a fearful elderly person. Capito is helping Luis; maybe you and your dog would like to give a helping paw to a lonely grandpa?
Adopting a pet is a decision that should be carefully considered, especially for seniors. Dogs, especially young ones, require a lot of care and attention and due to various ailments and tiredness, elders might not be able to take care of a new family member. However, it shouldn’t deter people from getting a pet. All they need is help from family members who would take care of the pet if something would happen.
Capito has made his way into the center of Luis’ heart, proving that age has no barrier to embracing new joys and experiences. The pup transformed his new owner’s life, not only making him more active, but also helping him appreciate the wonders of the outside world. Instead of the same old TV show, Luis can enjoy seeing how his garden changes with the seasons or how waves move differently after a storm: all the wonders of the world in the company of his loyal four-legged pal.
Do you have any adorable stories to share about the elderly and their beloved pets?
