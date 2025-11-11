I Turn Peoples’ Pets Into Beautiful Watercolour Portraits

Ever since I started doing freelance art, people always ask me to paint portraits of their pets. Puppies, mice, and many many kittens – if you can pet it – I can paint it! I usually work from reference photos and add flowers on demand.
Here are a few watercolour portraits I completed last year. Enjoy!
I have also made cute alphabet painting series for my son and that can also be found on BoredPanda.
More info: Instagram
Persian Kitten with Pansies
Cheeseburger Cat for my Husband (it’s his favourite)
Blue Mouse for Olga
Wilbur with Sunflowers for Mark and Mariela
Wilbur with Sunflowers for Mark & Mariela (process)
British Shorthair Cat and Orchids for Elena
Pomeranian with Lillies for Roxy
Little Mouse for Avery
Persian Kitten with Pansies (detail)
Burmese Kitten with Lillies
Burmese Kitten with Lillies (detail)
Bengal Kitten and Pansies
Maine Coon Cat for Valeriya
My collection
