I Turn Peoples’ Pets Into Beautiful Watercolour Portraits

Ever since I started doing freelance art, people always ask me to paint portraits of their pets. Puppies, mice, and many many kittens – if you can pet it – I can paint it! I usually work from reference photos and add flowers on demand.

Here are a few watercolour portraits I completed last year. Enjoy!

I have also made cute alphabet painting series for my son and that can also be found on BoredPanda.

Persian Kitten with Pansies

Cheeseburger Cat for my Husband (it’s his favourite)

Blue Mouse for Olga

Wilbur with Sunflowers for Mark and Mariela

Wilbur with Sunflowers for Mark & Mariela (process)

British Shorthair Cat and Orchids for Elena

Pomeranian with Lillies for Roxy

Little Mouse for Avery

Persian Kitten with Pansies (detail)

Burmese Kitten with Lillies

Burmese Kitten with Lillies (detail)

Bengal Kitten and Pansies

Maine Coon Cat for Valeriya

My collection

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
