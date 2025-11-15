I Found An Old Abandoned Train

On August 2020, we met at Butlershaven for a session on Art Therapy. It was done after the lockdown level was lowered and we were allowed to attend small gatherings. It was the first time in months that we were able to go out of the house in months.

We spent the day doing art, talking, and walking.

I found an old abandoned train at the farm. They are in the process of tearing it down on the inside.

Drakensberg, Butlershaven

Drakensberg, Butlershaven

Drakensberg, Butlershaven

Trash and cups lying around

Some areas remained untouched, frozen in time

Creepy empty hallway

Taking a walk, Butlershaven

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
