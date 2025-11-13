I Found 15 Animal Jewelry Pieces That Are Hard To Resist For Animal Lovers

As we have just entered 2019, we are going to experience new fashion trends. Many new jewelry trends, such as lear cuffs, drops, big chokers and so on, will hit the ramp. But there is one trend that will always remain significant – animal jewelry.
Animals are cute by nature, so when it comes to jewelry, nothing can be more attractive than a piece of animal jewelry. It is quite difficult to resist them. From cats and peacocks to horses and others, pieces with animal motif are emerging as a stylish swing in jewelry. You don’t need a season or a reason to add it to your jewelry treasure.
It’s the love for nature and its sustainability that is expressed impeccably in this jewelry. The kingdom of animals is a part of our fantastic planet and it keeps reminding us of the beauty of our environment. Animal jewelry is a distinct way of telling a story.
Discover the trendiest animal jewelry.
#1 Delicate Horse Cuff
Image source: shoplc.com
#2 Royal Elephant Pendant
Image source: shoplc.com
#3 Artisan Peacock Pendant
Image source: shoplc.com
#4 Dragon Cuff Bangle
Image source: shoplc.com
#5 Intricate Dragonfly Earrings
Image source: shoplc.com
#6 Linear Seahorse Earrings
Image source: shoplc.com
#7 Tiger Head Bracelet
Image source: shoplc.com
#8 Eye-Catching Swan Bracelet
Image source: shoplc.com
#9 Goddess Owl Pendant
Image source: shoplc.com
#10 Colorful Swan Earrings
Image source: shoplc.com
#11 Spider Web Pendant
Image source: shoplc.com
#12 Flying Eagle Pendant
Image source: shoplc.com
#13 Cute Frog Earrings
Image source: shoplc.com
#14 Classy Tortoise Earrings
Image source: shoplc.com
#15 Sophisticated Crab Pendant
Image source: shoplc.com
Follow Us