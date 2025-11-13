I Found 15 Animal Jewelry Pieces That Are Hard To Resist For Animal Lovers

As we have just entered 2019, we are going to experience new fashion trends. Many new jewelry trends, such as lear cuffs, drops, big chokers and so on, will hit the ramp. But there is one trend that will always remain significant – animal jewelry.

Animals are cute by nature, so when it comes to jewelry, nothing can be more attractive than a piece of animal jewelry. It is quite difficult to resist them. From cats and peacocks to horses and others, pieces with animal motif are emerging as a stylish swing in jewelry. You don’t need a season or a reason to add it to your jewelry treasure.

It’s the love for nature and its sustainability that is expressed impeccably in this jewelry. The kingdom of animals is a part of our fantastic planet and it keeps reminding us of the beauty of our environment. Animal jewelry is a distinct way of telling a story.

Discover the trendiest animal jewelry.

#1 Delicate Horse Cuff

Image source: shoplc.com

#2 Royal Elephant Pendant

Image source: shoplc.com

#3 Artisan Peacock Pendant

Image source: shoplc.com

#4 Dragon Cuff Bangle

Image source: shoplc.com

#5 Intricate Dragonfly Earrings

Image source: shoplc.com

#6 Linear Seahorse Earrings

Image source: shoplc.com

#7 Tiger Head Bracelet

Image source: shoplc.com

#8 Eye-Catching Swan Bracelet

Image source: shoplc.com

#9 Goddess Owl Pendant

Image source: shoplc.com

#10 Colorful Swan Earrings

Image source: shoplc.com

#11 Spider Web Pendant

Image source: shoplc.com

#12 Flying Eagle Pendant

Image source: shoplc.com

#13 Cute Frog Earrings

Image source: shoplc.com

#14 Classy Tortoise Earrings

Image source: shoplc.com

#15 Sophisticated Crab Pendant

Image source: shoplc.com

