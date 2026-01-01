Poppy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Poppy
January 1, 1995
Boston, Massachusetts, US
31 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Poppy?
Moriah Rose Pereira is an American singer and YouTuber known for her experimental music and captivating performance art. Her unique persona seamlessly blends pop, heavy metal, and industrial rock influences.
She first gained widespread attention through surreal YouTube videos that satirized internet culture. Her uncanny valley-like android character quickly developed a dedicated following, establishing her distinct presence online.
Early Life and Education
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Moriah Rose Pereira later moved to Nashville at age fourteen. Her father played drums in a punk rock band, fostering an early connection to music.
She pursued dance lessons for eleven years, initially aspiring to become a Rockette, before shifting her focus to music. After experiencing bullying in public school, she completed her education through homeschooling at age sixteen.
Notable Relationships
Poppy was engaged to rapper Ghostemane from July 2020 until their separation in late 2021. Earlier, she was rumored to have dated former collaborator Titanic Sinclair for several years.
She was then publicly linked to record producer Ian Kirkpatrick from May to late October 2022. Currently, Poppy is single and has no children.
Career Highlights
Poppy’s album I Disagree marked a significant artistic shift into heavy metal and industrial rock, earning a Grammy nomination for the “Bloodmoney” single for Best Metal Performance. This made her the first solo female artist to receive a nomination in that category.
Beyond music, she gained early notoriety for her performance art videos on YouTube, where she portrayed an android satirizing internet culture. She has also released graphic novels and a series of studio albums, including Flux and Zig.
Signature Quote
“I don’t want people to talk about how old I am; I want them to talk about what I’m making. People, especially nowadays, are so obsessed with knowing everything.”
Follow Us