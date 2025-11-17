I Drew 6 Images In Pencil That Depict Feminine Beauty

by

My name is Alena. I am an artist. The main theme of my work is female beauty. I really like to create in the classical style.

I want to present to you my new project, made in black and white, simple pencil. The project consists of 6 images, without color, to focus on the essence, of the female beauty that I decided to portray.

My paintings, my therapy, and what I love and what I am interested in. To see the project in its entirety and description, click here:

More info: behance.net

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

