I Created These 30 One-Panel Comics That You Will Probably Relate To If You’re Feeling Depressed (New Pics)

Hey, my name is Adam and I’m a Polish cartoonist based in Berlin. Some time ago, I started drawing my comics about Depression Chicken.
In the beginning, my drawings were a kind of therapy for me. Through the figure of the Depression Chicken, I expressed how I was feeling. I didn’t feel understood for my depression, I thought there was something wrong with me. Until my community started growing more and I heard from people on Instagram that they could relate to my little silly stories. Then I knew: I’m not alone!
My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!
If you like it, check out my other posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here, here, here and here and follow me on Instagram!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok
#1 Social Distancing Since 1987
#2 The Duck Tape
#3 An Accident With The Mirror
#4 Did Anyone Ask Me If I Wanted To Be Here?
#5 It’s Okay To Have Feelings
#6 100% That Chicken
#7 Are You A Pessimist?
#8 Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who’s Quite Okay?
#9 What’s That Sound?
#10 Days Are Getting Longer
#11 An Important Message From Chicken
#12 Just A Friendly Reminder That It’s Okay If You Sometimes Have No Drive And Motivation
#13 Spring Will Come Again
#14 Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 2)
#15 Good Morning
#16 Chicken Life Advises
#17 Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 3)
#18 Every Day Is Introvert Day
#19 Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 1)
#20 Astrophysical Chicken
#21 What 2021 Gave Me
#22 That’s Awkward
#23 That’s What Billie Eilish Said
#24 April Fools
#25 Reason For Divorce: Irreconcilable Disagreement
#26 Do You Know The Answer?
#27 Twin Peaks Day
#28 Girls Night = Tinder Festival
#29 Want To Be My Valentine?
#30 I’m An Alien, I’m A Polish Chicken In Germany
Follow Us