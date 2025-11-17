I Created These 30 One-Panel Comics That You Will Probably Relate To If You’re Feeling Depressed (New Pics)

by

Hey, my name is Adam and I’m a Polish cartoonist based in Berlin. Some time ago, I started drawing my comics about Depression Chicken.

In the beginning, my drawings were a kind of therapy for me. Through the figure of the Depression Chicken, I expressed how I was feeling. I didn’t feel understood for my depression, I thought there was something wrong with me. Until my community started growing more and I heard from people on Instagram that they could relate to my little silly stories. Then I knew: I’m not alone!

My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!

If you like it, check out my other posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here, here, here and here and follow me on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

#1 Social Distancing Since 1987

#2 The Duck Tape

#3 An Accident With The Mirror

#4 Did Anyone Ask Me If I Wanted To Be Here?

#5 It’s Okay To Have Feelings

#6 100% That Chicken

#7 Are You A Pessimist?

#8 Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who’s Quite Okay?

#9 What’s That Sound?

#10 Days Are Getting Longer

#11 An Important Message From Chicken

#12 Just A Friendly Reminder That It’s Okay If You Sometimes Have No Drive And Motivation

#13 Spring Will Come Again

#14 Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 2)

#15 Good Morning

#16 Chicken Life Advises

#17 Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 3)

#18 Every Day Is Introvert Day

#19 Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 1)

#20 Astrophysical Chicken

#21 What 2021 Gave Me

#22 That’s Awkward

#23 That’s What Billie Eilish Said

#24 April Fools

#25 Reason For Divorce: Irreconcilable Disagreement

#26 Do You Know The Answer?

#27 Twin Peaks Day

#28 Girls Night = Tinder Festival

#29 Want To Be My Valentine?

#30 I’m An Alien, I’m A Polish Chicken In Germany

