I Documented The Little Ballerina’s Journey For Six Years And This Is The Result

For me ballet has always been an artistic dance like no other, a “perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire.”

I started The Little Ballerina Project back in early 2015, with the first chapter: “Little Ballerina Shows Her Grace In The Streets Of Bucharest, Romania.” It was an amazing journey and I am so proud that we managed to capture it. This is what success means: working and dreaming.

Thanks, kiddo. Always stay hungry, stay foolish and continue to inspire.

More info: dinmers.ro

2015—Chapter One: Little Ballerina Shows Her Grace In The Streets Of Bucharest, Romania

I started The Little Ballerina Project back in early 2015, with the first chapter: “Little Ballerina Shows Her Grace In The Streets Of Bucharest, Romania.” It represented my idea of success and how big the gap is between what we see, and what really lies behind the curtain. That led me to put together this powerful antithesis: ballet art and city dust, Anca Berteanu, with her innocence, being the grace and the old streets of Bucharest representing the infinite hours of hard work to achieve accomplishment.

2015—Chapter Two: I Said ‘Happy B-Day’ To A Little Ballerina With Autumn Photoshoot

At the end of 2015, the second chapter, “I Said ‘Happy B-Day’ To A Little Ballerina With Autumn Photoshoot” came as a landmark of what this project would become—a documentary of Anca’s journey into the harsh world of ballet, having the same core idea of success behind it. At that time she was just having her 12 years old birthday.

2016—Chapter Three: I Reunited With The Little Ballerina After 1 Year

In 2016, “I Reunited With The Little Ballerina After 1 Year” and “I Captured Amazing Portraits Of A Little Ballerina Dreaming On The Dance Flour.” The third chapter was a celebration of another year in her ballet journey and the fourth was a metaphor, the “flour” representing all the challenges that every kid has to face to be able to dream on their feet.

2016—Chapter Four: I Captured Amazing Portraits Of A Little Ballerina Dreaming On The Dance Flour

2017—Chapter Five: I Captured Stunning Portraits Of A Little Ballerina On A Beautiful Spring Day

In 2017, “I Captured Stunning Portraits Of A Little Ballerina On A Beautiful Spring Day” and “I Captured The Little Ballerina Levitating On The Streets Of Bucharest.” The fifth chapter represented a more colorful and optimistic approach to the Little Ballerina’s journey and the sixth, more surreal, was a milestone—after years of hard work and training Anca was accepted at the Ecole Supérieure de Danse de Cannes-Mougins.

2017—Chapter Six: I Captured The Little Ballerina Levitating On The Streets Of Bucharest

2018—Chapter Seven: I Captured Stunning Emotions Of The Little Ballerina

In 2018, “I Captured Stunning Emotions Of The Little Ballerina” and “Little Ballerina Says Goodbye To Bucharest With One Last Urban Shooting.” The seventh chapter was all about the feelings, the emotions of Anca on her journey to conquer this graceful yet hard art called ballet and the eight was the farewell, the last shooting on the streets until her departure to Cannes-Mougins.

2018—Chapter Eight: Little Ballerina Says Goodbye To Bucharest With One Last Urban Shooting

2019—Chapter Nine: Return of The Little Ballerina To The Same Places That Made Her Popular

2015—Chapter One: Little Ballerina Shows Her Grace In The Streets Of Bucharest, Romania / 2019—Chapter Nine: Return of The Little Ballerina To The Same Places That Made Her Popular

I remember us being very nervous about going to the same places and recreating the same scenes.

2020—Chapter Ten: Freedom (Die Antwort)

Anca is 16 years old and she is a full-grown teenager, with a strong personality. I tried to portray this in our last chapter, “Freedom (Die Antwort).” After years of studying and practicing the art of ballet, she will embrace new challenges.

2015 – 2020

2015—Chapter One: Little Ballerina Shows Her Grace In The Streets Of Bucharest, Romania / 2020—Chapter Ten: Freedom (Die Antwort)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
