I Documented A Department Store That Was Closing After 89 Years Of Business And Turned It Into A Short Film

Budds Department Store was an iconic landmark in Kitchener, Ontario. When Howie and Stan — the sons and nephews of founders Lou, Jack, Mort, and Nat — decided to retire, we felt that the best way to honor the store and families 89 years of history was to create this Documentary.

The announcement that January 2016 would be their final month, the Budds were flooded with people coming to share their thoughts, feelings, and memories of what Budds meant to them.

In this film, through people connected to the store as employees, customers, and family, we hope to bring back why Budds was what it was! For those who never had the opportunity to walk through the doors, we hope you will understand why this store meant so much to so many

