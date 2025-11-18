Doctor Beaten Up For Asking Patient’s Family To Remove Footwear Outside ICU

A brutal fight erupted inside the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Gujarat, India, after a man, whom local media believe to be a doctor, requested the family of an injured woman to leave their footwear outside the room.
CCTV footage shows the professional approaching three men to ask them to step outside to remove their footwear before one of them suddenly erupts in anger and starts hitting him.
The other two are seen trying to contain the fight as hospital personnel scramble to get out of the way to call for security to handle the issue.
During the altercation, medical supplies and equipment were damaged.
The three family members involved in the attack were subsequently arrested.
A doctor was brutally beaten after arguing with a patient’s family on a private hospital in Gujarat, India
Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels
Local media stated the victim was Dr. Jaideepsinh Gohil, who ordered the attacker to step outside the emergency room in an authoritative tone, leading to a heated argument that soon escalated into a physical confrontation, forcing Gohil to defend himself with a chair.
Image credits: NDTV
The suspects were identified as Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya. They were taken into custody for violating multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India’s criminal code.
Image credits: NDTV
The men were arrested under sections 115 (2) (act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation.)
The altercation comes days after a protest took place in the country on September 14 for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s Medical College on August 9, 2024
Image credits: NDTV
The demonstrations were organized and attended by doctors, who also wrote a four-page letter to India’s President Droupad Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for extra security measures inside health establishments and stricter penalties for those implicated in assaulting medical professionals and women.
Image credits: NDTV
“What is more depressing is that this was not an isolated incident, but part of a series of crimes against women,” Murmu said about the tragedy. “Countless rapes have been forgotten by society. This collective amnesia is obnoxious.”
Image credits: NDTV
Protesters also called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation, but she remains in power as of this writing.
Follow Us