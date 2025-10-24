“Think You’re Good With World Puzzles?”: Prove Your Superiority With This 26-Word Chain

by

We’re coming back to you with a new vocabulary challenge! It’s like one you’ve seen before (if you haven’t, check it out here!). Just like last time, we’ll give you a description of a word, and you just have to guess it. Each answer is made from the previous one by changing just one letter. So you’d go from ‘story’ to ‘store’ to ‘stare’ and so on. Ready to fly through all 26 words without breaking a sweat? We’ll see about that.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

