Keyboard Stickers That Turn Your Laptop Into Iconic Paintings

Want to know the “key” to a good-looking laptop? Then check out these awesome keyboard stickers by creative duo Anna and Sebastian, who will help you turn your boring old laptop into nothing less than a famous work of art.

The stickers are called Keyshorts and they’re available to buy on Etsy. They’re easy to apply and remove, they leave no permanent residue, and they’re made from durable vinyl so they’ll protect your keyboard. They’re also eco-printed and they come in a variety of sizes. Oh, and let’s not forget that they also make your keyboard look awesome!

“We believe that great designs go a long way, so why not put it on a keyboard?” said Anna and Sebastian to Bored Panda. “If we don’t have time to go to the museum, then at least we can get inspiration from masterpieces under our fingertips.” You can find plenty of designs on their website, from Botticelli’s Birth of Venus and Hokusai’s Great Wave Off Kanagawa To Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Monet’s Water Lilies. You can even have your own Keyshorts made to order. The only problem is deciding which wall to hang your laptop on afterwards!

More info: Etsy

These Keyshorts are available to buy on Etsy

