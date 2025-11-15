Hey Pandas, If You Were A Time Traveler Where Would You Time Travel To? (Closed)

If you were a time traveler where would you time travel to?
#1
Live Aid, Woodstock, and a Runaways concert.
#2
To the building of the great pyramids of Egypt and the mountain tops of Peru – Machu Picchu to see how the hell they really did all that
#3
If I had money, I’d travel back to the 60’s and buy buildings in lots of countries 👍
#4
Senior year of high school!
#5
The age of dinosaurs.
Just hope I don’t get eaten!
#6
I would go see my favorite band and get an autograph or two….
#7
11th century Jerusalem!
#8
To June 15, 1215 in Runnymede, to see the Magna Carta being signed.
#9
I need to win some lottery
#10
If I was protected from the event, then when early proto-earth and another small planet named Theia collided, causing the earth to be near its present mass and the moon to be created.
#11
The construction of all the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World.
#12
Late 90’s -Early 2000’s because I wish I was born during that generation
