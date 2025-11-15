Hey Pandas, If You Were A Time Traveler Where Would You Time Travel To? (Closed)

by

If you were a time traveler where would you time travel to?

#1

Live Aid, Woodstock, and a Runaways concert.

#2

To the building of the great pyramids of Egypt and the mountain tops of Peru – Machu Picchu to see how the hell they really did all that

#3

If I had money, I’d travel back to the 60’s and buy buildings in lots of countries 👍

#4

Senior year of high school!

#5

The age of dinosaurs.
Just hope I don’t get eaten!

#6

I would go see my favorite band and get an autograph or two….

#7

11th century Jerusalem!

#8

To June 15, 1215 in Runnymede, to see the Magna Carta being signed.

#9

I need to win some lottery

#10

If I was protected from the event, then when early proto-earth and another small planet named Theia collided, causing the earth to be near its present mass and the moon to be created.

#11

The construction of all the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World.

#12

Late 90’s -Early 2000’s because I wish I was born during that generation

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
