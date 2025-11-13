I Created A Couples Photo Shoot Using Photoshop To Make Myself My Own Valentine

I’ve been single for a while, and I have to say… it’s going very well. Like it’s working out. I think I’m the one.
I’ve been enjoying the single life for a few years now, and this Valentines Day I wanted to celebrate by being my own Valentine in this ridiculous photo shoot!
I’m so sick of the desperate and lonely stereotype of single people. This is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life, and I can’t imagine trading it in or sacrificing any of it.
It’s not that I’m against relationships, it’s that I have no desire to waste time and energy looking for something I do not feel like I need.
I like to use my time for creative projects. I like to take photos, paint, read, and indulge my imagination in whichever way I want. I could not bear being with someone that would take my time and energy from that.
I choose me!
