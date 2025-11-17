30 Hilarious Illustrations Of A Black Cat With Attitude By This Artist (New Pics)

We’re delighted to present the most recent work by the Malaysian creator of a hilarious series of illustrations called Studio After Cigs. If you haven’t seen any paintings by this artist, you’re really missing out, so make sure to check out our previous post where we featured earlier images depicting PowPow the cat and her unique thoughts about life, problems, and self-love.

For those who are not familiar with Studio After Cigs, here’s what the author shared with us while talking about these funny cat illustrations: ‘Through PowPow, I hope to convey the sassiness and complexity of these beloved creatures. Each piece is a tribute to their ‘Multitudes’ or the so-called Catitude.’

Now, without further ado, here are the newest 80 paintings created by this artist that will definitely put you in a better mood for the rest of the day. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | studioaftercigs.com | redbubble.com

#1 Love Is Love

Image source: st.aftercigs

#2 I’m Either Too Direct Or Don’t Express My Emotions At All, There’s No In Between

Image source: st.aftercigs

#3 I Guess It’s Time To Update My List

Image source: st.aftercigs

#4 Ready To Watch My Life Unfold On Screen? Grab Some Popcorn And Let The S**t Show Begin!

Image source: st.aftercigs

#5 Guide To Surviving Life In A World Full Of Idiots

Image source: st.aftercigs

#6 My Alone Time Is Sometimes For Everyone’s Safety

Image source: st.aftercigs

#7 If You’re Looking For A Sign, This Is It

Image source: st.aftercigs

#8 I Am Everything I Need To Be

Image source: st.aftercigs

#9 Let’s Roarrr And F**k The World A Paw At A Time

Image source: st.aftercigs

#10 I Don’t Have A Short Temper, I Just Have A Quick Reaction To Bs

Image source: st.aftercigs

#11 Tango Up, S**t Happens In All Sort Of Unimaginable Ways…

Image source: st.aftercigs

#12 See, I’m Polite. Do You Speak Meowish?

Image source: st.aftercigs

#13 I Wouldn’t Be Like This If I Knew How To Not Be Like This, Okay?

Image source: st.aftercigs

#14 One Of Us Seeks ‘Order’, While The Other Chooses ‘Chaos’… But Together We’re Chaotically In Order

Image source: st.aftercigs

#15 It Takes Me Awhile To Move On, But Once I Do, I Won’t Look Back

Image source: st.aftercigs

#16 This Wine Tastes A Lot Like Wanna Come Over My Place And Judge Our Life One Curse Word At A Time?

Image source: st.aftercigs

#17 Sliding Towards The Insanity Of My Life With Zero Fear, Full Chill. Why So Serious?

Image source: st.aftercigs

#18 When My Feelings Are A Mystery…

Image source: st.aftercigs

#19 You Grow Through What You Go Through

Image source: st.aftercigs

#20 Think Twice Before You Wanna Mess With Me Cause I’m Irresistibly Mean…

Image source: st.aftercigs

#21 Well, Well, Well…looks Like Life Decided To Throw Another Pile Of S**t My Way. But Hey, Who Cares When You Can Just Laugh In The Face Of Danger?

Image source: st.aftercigs

#22 When You Thought You Were Making A Leap Of Faith, But Ended Up Jumping Into A Bigger Pile Of S**t…

Image source: st.aftercigs

#23 Believe In Yourself Already, Damn

Image source: st.aftercigs

#24 Sailing Towards The Sunshine And Leaving All C***s Behind, Cheers!

Image source: st.aftercigs

#25 Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal

Image source: st.aftercigs

#26 I’m Pretty Confident My Last Words Will Be: Cheers!

Image source: st.aftercigs

#27 I Am Both The Calm And The Storm

Image source: st.aftercigs

#28 Yes, It’s Dangerous. That’s Why It’s Fun

Image source: st.aftercigs

#29 Constantly Getting Attacked By Life’s Waves, And My Response? “Ohh, You Tried”

Image source: st.aftercigs

#30 Life Always Tried To Put Me In Danger, But I Turned It Into My Chill Spot. Risk? Just Take It, Cause I Eat Danger For Breakfast

Image source: st.aftercigs

