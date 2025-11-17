30 Hilarious Illustrations Of A Black Cat With Attitude By This Artist (New Pics)

We’re delighted to present the most recent work by the Malaysian creator of a hilarious series of illustrations called Studio After Cigs. If you haven’t seen any paintings by this artist, you’re really missing out, so make sure to check out our previous post where we featured earlier images depicting PowPow the cat and her unique thoughts about life, problems, and self-love.
For those who are not familiar with Studio After Cigs, here’s what the author shared with us while talking about these funny cat illustrations: ‘Through PowPow, I hope to convey the sassiness and complexity of these beloved creatures. Each piece is a tribute to their ‘Multitudes’ or the so-called Catitude.’
Now, without further ado, here are the newest 80 paintings created by this artist that will definitely put you in a better mood for the rest of the day. Enjoy!
#1 Love Is Love
#2 I’m Either Too Direct Or Don’t Express My Emotions At All, There’s No In Between
#3 I Guess It’s Time To Update My List
#4 Ready To Watch My Life Unfold On Screen? Grab Some Popcorn And Let The S**t Show Begin!
#5 Guide To Surviving Life In A World Full Of Idiots
#6 My Alone Time Is Sometimes For Everyone’s Safety
#7 If You’re Looking For A Sign, This Is It
#8 I Am Everything I Need To Be
#9 Let’s Roarrr And F**k The World A Paw At A Time
#10 I Don’t Have A Short Temper, I Just Have A Quick Reaction To Bs
#11 Tango Up, S**t Happens In All Sort Of Unimaginable Ways…
#12 See, I’m Polite. Do You Speak Meowish?
#13 I Wouldn’t Be Like This If I Knew How To Not Be Like This, Okay?
#14 One Of Us Seeks ‘Order’, While The Other Chooses ‘Chaos’… But Together We’re Chaotically In Order
#15 It Takes Me Awhile To Move On, But Once I Do, I Won’t Look Back
#16 This Wine Tastes A Lot Like Wanna Come Over My Place And Judge Our Life One Curse Word At A Time?
#17 Sliding Towards The Insanity Of My Life With Zero Fear, Full Chill. Why So Serious?
#18 When My Feelings Are A Mystery…
#19 You Grow Through What You Go Through
#20 Think Twice Before You Wanna Mess With Me Cause I’m Irresistibly Mean…
#21 Well, Well, Well…looks Like Life Decided To Throw Another Pile Of S**t My Way. But Hey, Who Cares When You Can Just Laugh In The Face Of Danger?
#22 When You Thought You Were Making A Leap Of Faith, But Ended Up Jumping Into A Bigger Pile Of S**t…
#23 Believe In Yourself Already, Damn
#24 Sailing Towards The Sunshine And Leaving All C***s Behind, Cheers!
#25 Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal
#26 I’m Pretty Confident My Last Words Will Be: Cheers!
#27 I Am Both The Calm And The Storm
#28 Yes, It’s Dangerous. That’s Why It’s Fun
#29 Constantly Getting Attacked By Life’s Waves, And My Response? “Ohh, You Tried”
#30 Life Always Tried To Put Me In Danger, But I Turned It Into My Chill Spot. Risk? Just Take It, Cause I Eat Danger For Breakfast
