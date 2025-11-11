I Illustrate The Sad Truth Of Modern Life (52 Pics)

by

I’m an Italian freelance illustrator, at the moment living in Mexico City. I work with magazines by mail, mostly for USA , Italia, and Mexico. I work in mixed media traditional plus digital program.

I just saw your stuff on the internet and decided to share it with you, hope you like it.

Have a great day. Ciao!

More info: Instagram | salzmanart.com | altpick.com

#1 Social Media Narcissism

#2 Do You Solve Problems By Using Logic Or Instinct?

#3 Use It Better

#4 The Death Of Privacy

#5 Love Your Enemies

#6 It’s Time To Quit Your Job

#7 Be Who You Want To Be

#8 What Happens To America?

#9 Karma

#10 Financial Power And Politics

#11 Self Made

#12 Vanity

#13 Through Love

#14 Opinion Leader And Influencers

#15 Learn To Forget

#16 Could Be Love

#17 Underwater Universe

#18 The Language Of New Media

#19 Deforestation: The Human Costs

#20 War Is Closer Than You Think

#21 Everybody Needs Somebody

#22 You Don’ T Need A Miracle To Change Your Job

#23 Untitled

#24 Pay Attention!!

#25 A Fatal Addiction: War In The Name Of God

#26 From Communism To Capitalism

#27 Untitled

#28 Reality Check: The Hazards Of Optimism

#29 The Thin Line Between Art And Life

#30 2012 Theories: End Of The World

#31 The Original Is Always Better !

#32 Did Life On Earth Come From Mars?

#33 Who Supports Whom In Syria?

#34 Industry Boss

#35 Hiroshima, My Love

#36 Death In Venice

#37 Autumn

#38 Smartphone Addiction

#39 Ways To Deal With A Complicated Relationship

#40 Party Hard

#41 Face Yuor Fear

#42 Strange Love

#43 The Euro Crisis

#44 European Central Bank Steps Up Financial Pressure

#45 S.o.s

#46 Keep Kids Out Of Detention

#47 Isis, Turkey And Oil

#48 Can America Stop Russia?

#49 Dancing Death

#50 Death Of A Salesman

#51 Financial Adviser Jailed For Tax Fraud

#52 As Tv Landscape Becomes More Complex, Emmy Nominations’ Snubs Come With The Territory – Variety Magazine

