I Illustrate The Sad Truth Of Modern Life (52 Pics)

I’m an Italian freelance illustrator, at the moment living in Mexico City. I work with magazines by mail, mostly for USA , Italia, and Mexico. I work in mixed media traditional plus digital program.
I just saw your stuff on the internet and decided to share it with you, hope you like it.
Have a great day. Ciao!
More info: Instagram | salzmanart.com | altpick.com
#1 Social Media Narcissism
#2 Do You Solve Problems By Using Logic Or Instinct?
#3 Use It Better
#4 The Death Of Privacy
#5 Love Your Enemies
#6 It’s Time To Quit Your Job
#7 Be Who You Want To Be
#8 What Happens To America?
#9 Karma
#10 Financial Power And Politics
#11 Self Made
#12 Vanity
#13 Through Love
#14 Opinion Leader And Influencers
#15 Learn To Forget
#16 Could Be Love
#17 Underwater Universe
#18 The Language Of New Media
#19 Deforestation: The Human Costs
#20 War Is Closer Than You Think
#21 Everybody Needs Somebody
#22 You Don’ T Need A Miracle To Change Your Job
#23 Untitled
#24 Pay Attention!!
#25 A Fatal Addiction: War In The Name Of God
#26 From Communism To Capitalism
#27 Untitled
#28 Reality Check: The Hazards Of Optimism
#29 The Thin Line Between Art And Life
#30 2012 Theories: End Of The World
#31 The Original Is Always Better !
#32 Did Life On Earth Come From Mars?
#33 Who Supports Whom In Syria?
#34 Industry Boss
#35 Hiroshima, My Love
#36 Death In Venice
#37 Autumn
#38 Smartphone Addiction
#39 Ways To Deal With A Complicated Relationship
#40 Party Hard
#41 Face Yuor Fear
#42 Strange Love
#43 The Euro Crisis
#44 European Central Bank Steps Up Financial Pressure
#45 S.o.s
#46 Keep Kids Out Of Detention
#47 Isis, Turkey And Oil
#48 Can America Stop Russia?
#49 Dancing Death
#50 Death Of A Salesman
#51 Financial Adviser Jailed For Tax Fraud
#52 As Tv Landscape Becomes More Complex, Emmy Nominations’ Snubs Come With The Territory – Variety Magazine
