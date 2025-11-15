I Made This Illustration Series Featuring Dogs And Their Favorite Toys (9 Pics)

by

Do you remember your favorite toy? These dogs do.

My Favorite Toy is an illustrated series of real dogs with their actual favorite toys. Hand-painted with gouache on paper, each illustration pair aims to tell a complete story using just the dog’s expression and the toys pictured.

They range from cute to absurd and show just how different each dog’s personality is and how their preferences vary just like their human counterparts.

Each painting is 10×10 inches, gouache on paper. Dogs are paired with their favorite toy.

More info: mandacomisari.com | Instagram

#1 Gouda Has Chosen To Make Peace With This Bee Thing

#2 Chip Is Going To Get That Chicken One Day

#3 Abby And Her Collection Of Destroyed Toy Carcasses

#4 Elvis And His Look Alike Stuffie

#5 Laci Never Met A Sock She Didn’t Like

#6 Fred Loves Two Things In Life: These Plastic Balls And This Weird Spider Rope Toy

#7 Maggie Likes This Fish, But Loves The Squeaker Inside It

#8 Levi – Omgtrash

#9 Pupina Finds Herself Intrigued

