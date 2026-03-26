“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

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Society requires us to find a way to coexist with each other, and while most people manage the basics just fine, there’s always someone who forgets the world doesn’t revolve around them.

They might not seem that annoying in passing, but when you’re crammed together in a packed bus or train during rush hour, it’s a different story.

So as a reminder to be more considerate, we created a wall of shame for passengers treating public transport like a private VIP lounge. From gross hygiene habits to messy eating, and—of course—littering, it’s all here.

#1 Only In A NYC Subway, Priceless Reaction

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: foodsherpa

#2 Woman Having Work Zoom Call In The Train With No Headphones

This woman literally took a Zoom call for work on the train this morning with no headphones and using the speakers loud on the phone and had the audacity to ask others to please be quiet.

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: tatu_wurst87

#3 Forbidden Parmigiano

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: profetional-memer

#4 Guy Puts His Feet Right Next To My Head On The Bus

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: InstanceNo1762

#5 Another Normal Day In Paris

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: lorisxiv

#6 This Guy Just Hanging Out In Montreal

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: TTVMrDubberRucky

#7 There Is A Time And Place For Everything And This Is Not The Place For Clipping Your Nails

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#8 I Really Hate This. Keep Your Pet At Home

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#9 Dinner Time

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: UrbanBanger

#10 Save It For Your Living Room! Not On The Train

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: ChuPointOh

#11 Los Angeles

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 These Four People Taking Up 8 Prime Seats On The Tour Bus

And yes, they were travelling together. Once the bus filled up people needed those seats and finally asked to climb over them. They didn’t stand up to let the people in.

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: A-Rational-Fare

#13 Family With Two Young Kids On The Train, One Playing Loudly On Her iPad While The Other Younger One Was Screaming, They Left This

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: bubdy

#14 Infuriating Mess Someone Left Behind On A Train

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: travel_girl_10

#15 Someone Stuck Gum On The NYC Subway Cart Pole

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: itsjackcheng

#16 Guy In The Blue Hoodie Is Smoking… Poor Passengers

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#17 Children Who Sit On The Train Like This

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Legend-of-Zelda

#18 Come Get Your Kids Please

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: poboy212

#19 A Friend Saw Someone Last Night On The Witchway Bus Eating A Pack Of Raw Mince Meat And Then He Opened A Pack Of Raw Pork Chops Too. Quite The Dinner

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: lodge28

#20 Brushing His Teeth On The 6 From Uptown All The Way To Downtown

He was going to town in his front-teeth-wide-smile style when I got on the train uptown. Did that until Midtown. Then made a nice big old spit on the floor too. I saw it for a good 45 minutes.

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: distelfink33

#21 It Now Smells Like Feet On The Train

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: makiswife6

#22 Taking Up 3 Seats When People Are Standing On The Train

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: AlphaFatman

#23 Getting Too Comfy

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: dkandpal

#24 The Train Was Delayed This Time Because A Drunk Man Was On The Tracks, Making It Impossible For The Train To Move

It was held up for an hour and a half, they just couldn’t catch the guy. This energetic drunk, all on his own, kept running away from the train. Annoying, yet kind of funny.

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Suspicious-Okra-7602

#25 Both Of The Owners Of These Bags Are Sitting In Their Own Seat, Enjoying All The Space They Have

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Feisty_Indications_

#26 Old Lady Reclined Her Seat Fully In A Bus. I Am 5ft Tall And The Seat Is Still Close To My Knees

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Honeydew-6100

#27 This Is Ridiculous

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#28 Watching AI Videos On Full Blast On The Bus

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: TevisLA

#29 Yeah Just Put Your Wet, Dirty Shoes On The Textile Seat

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: P26601

#30 Nap Time

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: jprbruce

#31 Todd Of 47-50 Rockefeller Center Smoking In Privacy

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Consistent-Pen-757

#32 Ice Cream

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: TA_TO

#33 Broken Bus Stop

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 This Boils My Blood

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#35 Mans Got Big Office

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: stupid_and_poor500

#36 Subway Creatures Version Of The Wizard Of Oz

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: jrim001

#37 Bus Is Completely Full And People Are Standing. (Yes I Asked Them To Move Their Bags, Shouldn’t Have To)

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: LuckyDuckCrafters

#38 This Pushchair Blocking The Carriage Door

On a very empty train. A parent has decided to leave their pushchair (circled in red) unfolded in the middle of the doorway despite the baggage storage area right beside it being completely empty. As a result, there’s approximately 20cm to squeeze through for anyone who wants to visit the toilet, which must be very annoying for the person using the wheelchair space (circled in yellow).

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Thats-Doctor

#39 People Who Hang Their Hair Over Your Lap On Long Bus Rides

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Is This How You Are Supposed To Use A Photo Box On The Subway Station?

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: oSumAtrIX

#41 Sometimes You Just Need A Tarp

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: JesseGladstone

#42 Waiting For The 2 Train

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: AliveBeautifuI

#43 “Sir, I’ve Got A Fishing Rod. Can You Move?” Says The Guy With A Stick And A Hole In His Pants

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: Ta4li0n

#44 I Will Never Understand Why People Can’t Pay A $2.90 Fare

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: subwaycreatures

#45 3hr Bus Ride And The Guy Next To Me With His Phone On Full Brightness And Volume. Most People Are Sleeping And Even With My Headphones On I Can Hear His Reels

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: zaphira01

#46 I Don’t Want To See What They Are Doing

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: vonkluver

#47 People Who Do This On Public Transport

“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Image source: get-a-mac

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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