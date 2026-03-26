“NYC Is A Simulation”: 47 Times People’s Commutes Were Ruined By Completely Unhinged And Entitled Passengers (New Pics)

Society requires us to find a way to coexist with each other, and while most people manage the basics just fine, there’s always someone who forgets the world doesn’t revolve around them.
They might not seem that annoying in passing, but when you’re crammed together in a packed bus or train during rush hour, it’s a different story.
So as a reminder to be more considerate, we created a wall of shame for passengers treating public transport like a private VIP lounge. From gross hygiene habits to messy eating, and—of course—littering, it’s all here.
#1 Only In A NYC Subway, Priceless Reaction
Image source: foodsherpa
#2 Woman Having Work Zoom Call In The Train With No Headphones
This woman literally took a Zoom call for work on the train this morning with no headphones and using the speakers loud on the phone and had the audacity to ask others to please be quiet.
Image source: tatu_wurst87
#3 Forbidden Parmigiano
Image source: profetional-memer
#4 Guy Puts His Feet Right Next To My Head On The Bus
Image source: InstanceNo1762
#5 Another Normal Day In Paris
Image source: lorisxiv
#6 This Guy Just Hanging Out In Montreal
Image source: TTVMrDubberRucky
#7 There Is A Time And Place For Everything And This Is Not The Place For Clipping Your Nails
Image source: subwaycreatures
#8 I Really Hate This. Keep Your Pet At Home
Image source: subwaycreatures
#9 Dinner Time
Image source: UrbanBanger
#10 Save It For Your Living Room! Not On The Train
Image source: ChuPointOh
#11 Los Angeles
Image source: reddit.com
#12 These Four People Taking Up 8 Prime Seats On The Tour Bus
And yes, they were travelling together. Once the bus filled up people needed those seats and finally asked to climb over them. They didn’t stand up to let the people in.
Image source: A-Rational-Fare
#13 Family With Two Young Kids On The Train, One Playing Loudly On Her iPad While The Other Younger One Was Screaming, They Left This
Image source: bubdy
#14 Infuriating Mess Someone Left Behind On A Train
Image source: travel_girl_10
#15 Someone Stuck Gum On The NYC Subway Cart Pole
Image source: itsjackcheng
#16 Guy In The Blue Hoodie Is Smoking… Poor Passengers
Image source: subwaycreatures
#17 Children Who Sit On The Train Like This
Image source: Legend-of-Zelda
#18 Come Get Your Kids Please
Image source: poboy212
#19 A Friend Saw Someone Last Night On The Witchway Bus Eating A Pack Of Raw Mince Meat And Then He Opened A Pack Of Raw Pork Chops Too. Quite The Dinner
Image source: lodge28
#20 Brushing His Teeth On The 6 From Uptown All The Way To Downtown
He was going to town in his front-teeth-wide-smile style when I got on the train uptown. Did that until Midtown. Then made a nice big old spit on the floor too. I saw it for a good 45 minutes.
Image source: distelfink33
#21 It Now Smells Like Feet On The Train
Image source: makiswife6
#22 Taking Up 3 Seats When People Are Standing On The Train
Image source: AlphaFatman
#23 Getting Too Comfy
Image source: dkandpal
#24 The Train Was Delayed This Time Because A Drunk Man Was On The Tracks, Making It Impossible For The Train To Move
It was held up for an hour and a half, they just couldn’t catch the guy. This energetic drunk, all on his own, kept running away from the train. Annoying, yet kind of funny.
Image source: Suspicious-Okra-7602
#25 Both Of The Owners Of These Bags Are Sitting In Their Own Seat, Enjoying All The Space They Have
Image source: Feisty_Indications_
#26 Old Lady Reclined Her Seat Fully In A Bus. I Am 5ft Tall And The Seat Is Still Close To My Knees
Image source: Ok-Honeydew-6100
#27 This Is Ridiculous
Image source: subwaycreatures
#28 Watching AI Videos On Full Blast On The Bus
Image source: TevisLA
#29 Yeah Just Put Your Wet, Dirty Shoes On The Textile Seat
Image source: P26601
#30 Nap Time
Image source: jprbruce
#31 Todd Of 47-50 Rockefeller Center Smoking In Privacy
Image source: Consistent-Pen-757
#32 Ice Cream
Image source: TA_TO
#33 Broken Bus Stop
Image source: reddit.com
#34 This Boils My Blood
Image source: subwaycreatures
#35 Mans Got Big Office
Image source: stupid_and_poor500
#36 Subway Creatures Version Of The Wizard Of Oz
Image source: jrim001
#37 Bus Is Completely Full And People Are Standing. (Yes I Asked Them To Move Their Bags, Shouldn’t Have To)
Image source: LuckyDuckCrafters
#38 This Pushchair Blocking The Carriage Door
On a very empty train. A parent has decided to leave their pushchair (circled in red) unfolded in the middle of the doorway despite the baggage storage area right beside it being completely empty. As a result, there’s approximately 20cm to squeeze through for anyone who wants to visit the toilet, which must be very annoying for the person using the wheelchair space (circled in yellow).
Image source: Thats-Doctor
#39 People Who Hang Their Hair Over Your Lap On Long Bus Rides
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Is This How You Are Supposed To Use A Photo Box On The Subway Station?
Image source: oSumAtrIX
#41 Sometimes You Just Need A Tarp
Image source: JesseGladstone
#42 Waiting For The 2 Train
Image source: AliveBeautifuI
#43 “Sir, I’ve Got A Fishing Rod. Can You Move?” Says The Guy With A Stick And A Hole In His Pants
Image source: Ta4li0n
#44 I Will Never Understand Why People Can’t Pay A $2.90 Fare
Image source: subwaycreatures
#45 3hr Bus Ride And The Guy Next To Me With His Phone On Full Brightness And Volume. Most People Are Sleeping And Even With My Headphones On I Can Hear His Reels
Image source: zaphira01
#46 I Don’t Want To See What They Are Doing
Image source: vonkluver
#47 People Who Do This On Public Transport
Image source: get-a-mac
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