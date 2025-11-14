Our Unforgettable Road Trip To Wales Last Summer

During the last summer vacation, my best and I decided to go for a road trip across Wales. Trust me, unplanned trips are the best. We rented a car and headed to Wales from London. I have never been to Wales before nor my best friend. We just used google maps and found some places near to the coastal area. We saw some pictures from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and we decided to set our direction there.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park was an amazing experience. The cliffs and beach was stunning and the sun was getting ready to set by the time we reach there
We could not find any place to pitch our tent and it was very windy as well. We found this free parking lot near to the beach and we decided to sleep inside the car
After roaming around the beach for a while we decided to move to the next destination. This time there was no confusion about the place – Snowdonia National Park
Mighty Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales
We found this place while driving. My friend and I really wanted to use a tent this time
