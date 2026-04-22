“How Are These Connected?”: 27 World Geography Questions To Test Your Brain

by

Do you have strong global knowledge? 🌍 This country’s quiz will put it to the test in a different way than the usual geography challenges.

Instead of identifying flags or naming capitals, your task is to find the hidden connection between places from around the world. In each question, you’ll need to identify the geographic connections among the countries.

Sometimes the answer will be obvious… Other times, you’ll need to spot the link hidden in patterns of borders, regions, or history. 🧠

Only those with sharp attention to detail will make it through all the questions. Let’s see if you’re one of them…👀

If you missed Part 1 and Part 2, explore them afterward.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Are These Connected?”: 27 World Geography Questions To Test Your Brain

Image credits: Marjan Blan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Photographic Exploration Along The 95 Km Dzongri-Goecha La Trek
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Chilling Art To Bring Awareness To Borderline Personality Disorder
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Entitled Mom Demands A Fellow Airplane Passenger Entertain Her 7-Year-Old Boy, But She Is Having None Of It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Childhood Friend Invited Me To Spend A Weekend In Ukraine, Here Are My 72 Hours In Kyiv
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Absolute Chaos”: City’s Money-Saving Policy Backfires, Turns It Into A Post-Apocalyptic Dump
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
There’s A Dodge Car Made In The ’50s And It Was Made Only For Women
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.