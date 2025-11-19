30 Hilarious New Comics by Lingvistov That Perfectly Capture Life With a Cat

All of us cat owners consider our kitties one of a kind, and truth be told, each of them is unique. But then… they also have so much in common with other felines, and we can all agree on that as well.

The comic series by Lingvistov, well known to our Bored Panda community, is great proof of the above statement. This illustrator does a fantastic job of depicting the daily situations cat parents experience! Some of them are cute, others hilarious, and then there are those annoying moments… that, in hindsight, turn out to be funny too—a mix of everything for cat lovers everywhere.

Scroll down to see the newest collection of strips by this artist, and let us know which comics you find the most relatable!

More info: Instagram | lingvistov.com | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: lingvistov

#2

Image source: lingvistov

#3

Image source: lingvistov

#4

Image source: lingvistov

#5

Image source: lingvistov

#6

Image source: lingvistov

#7

Image source: lingvistov

#8

Image source: lingvistov

#9

Image source: lingvistov

#10

Image source: lingvistov

#11

Image source: lingvistov

#12

Image source: lingvistov

#13

Image source: lingvistov

#14

Image source: lingvistov

#15

Image source: lingvistov

#16

Image source: lingvistov

#17

Image source: lingvistov

#18

Image source: lingvistov

#19

Image source: lingvistov

#20

Image source: lingvistov

#21

Image source: lingvistov

#22

Image source: lingvistov

#23

Image source: lingvistov

#24

Image source: lingvistov

#25

Image source: lingvistov

#26

Image source: lingvistov

#27

Image source: lingvistov

#28

Image source: lingvistov

#29

Image source: lingvistov

#30

Image source: lingvistov

