Highly Anticipated Star Wars Announcements at D23 2024

The D23 2024 event has been a treasure trove of Star Wars updates, with fans getting a sneak peek into some highly anticipated projects.
Skeleton Crew TV Show Makes Its First Appearance
The first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has finally been unveiled. This fresh take on the galaxy far, far away introduces us to a group of children from a planet remarkably similar to Earth. Lost during the New Republic era, they encounter Jude Law’s character, Jod Na Nawood, who surprises them by using the Force. Interestingly, though the kids think he’s a Jedi, it remains questionable if he truly is one. This mysterious new show promises to deliver an engaging coming-of-age story within the beloved Star Wars universe.
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Trailer Unveiled
New footage of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy was showcased at D23. This non-canon miniseries promises vibrant and playful storytelling, featuring iconic voices like Mark Hamill and Ahmed Best. While Hamill returns as a fourth-wall-breaking version of Luke Skywalker, Best reprises his role as Darth Jar Jar. Slated for release on Disney+ starting September 13, 2024, this four-episode series will surely entertain both young and old fans alike.
The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Begins Production
The wait is nearly over! Fans were elated to learn that The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is officially in production. The film is set to be released on May 22, 2026, aligning perfectly with the franchise’s 49th anniversary.
An initial footage screening at D23 gave viewers a glimpse of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu in action once again. The short clip featured flashbacks to their first meeting and hinted at future adventures, including a confrontation with an AT-AT. It also showed quieter moments between father and son sharing soup and encounters with other familiar faces from the Star Wars universe such as Zeb from Star Wars Rebels and Snowtroopers.
Andor Season 2 Will Feature Familiar Faces
Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna, who also serves as an executive producer for Andor Season 2, made waves with an exciting update. Set for release in 2025, this upcoming season leans towards bridging the narrative gap between Andor Season 1 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Orson Krennic and K-2SO have been confirmed for return roles in what will be Andor’s final season.
That’s not all—the entire D23 event revealed much more than what’s covered here. But these are certainly the highlights we eagerly anticipate exploring further!
