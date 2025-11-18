Hey Pandas, What All Matters In Choosing A Path In Your Twenties?

I just wrapped up my master’s in Fashion Design & Merchandising in July 2024, and it’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since! My internship adventures were a blast: I kicked things off designing couture dresses in India and even worked on a game-changing app for boutique management. Then, I took on social media management with The Putchi, a maternity clothing brand, and had a great time boosting their online presence. My last gig was as a UX designer for Hidesign, where I revamped their website, which is now up and running!Now, I’m diving into my family’s agriculture manufacturing and export biz, Everest Industries, which has been rocking since 1969. We’re cooking up something exciting with Agri TV, a channel all about agricultural infotainment, and our YouTube channel, Agri TV, is already rocking.On top of all this, I’m dreaming up a traditional boutique in Tamil Nadu. It’s a busy but thrilling time, and I’m excited to juggle all these projects and see where this wild ride takes me!What tips or tricks have you found helpful in managing such a dynamic mix of projects?

#1

What mattered to me was figuring out how to be an adult. Never had been an adult before my 20s. I had to learn how to be a responsible tenant the hard way. Learn how to properly clean a bathroom on my own, because that was the one room that was an option for me to clean and I wasn’t really shown how as I always declined that room.
I had to learn how to fill out my tax return forms. I finished high school later in my 20s when I realized I was having a tough time finding a decent job that didn’t require grade 12. Now I’m struggling to find a job where a grade 12 diploma is enough.
Really, the 20s are about living up your youth while you can and learning what being an adult is about, and acquiring skills.

