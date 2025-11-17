These Artists Create Surreal Photo Edits With Giant Animals In Them (16 Pics)

If you consider giraffes or elephants to be the largest of animals, your perspective might change after encountering the digital work of Gillie and Marc. These artists, renowned for their public sculptures and commitment to wildlife conservation, invite us to rethink the scale of nature.

Through their Instagram page, they offer a visually captivating world where animals have evolved to grandiose sizes, casually traversing the heart of the biggest city centers in the world. This unique fusion of urban life and wildlife disrupts our usual understanding of size and place, and presents a funny alternative to ‘What if? scenario.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#2

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#3

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#4

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#5

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#6

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#7

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#8

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#9

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#10

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#11

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#12

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#13

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#14

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#15

Image source: gillieandmarcart

#16

Image source: gillieandmarcart

