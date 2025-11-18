Mom Puts Entitled Karen In Her Place After She Hijacks Her Disabled Kid’s Stroller At Daycare

At least once in your lifetime, you must have come across a person who gives off a vibe that they are better than everyone and deserve everything just because of who they are. Believe it or not, there are quite a few people out there who simply ooze a sense of entitlement.
And speaking of entitlement, this mom came across an entitled “Karen” who tried to hijack the original poster’s (OP) daughter’s stroller that she needed due to her Down syndrome. But the protagonist of our story was having none of it!
The poster of this story has a daughter with Down syndrome who cannot walk yet as she is hypotonic
Mom couldn’t carry the daughter as she has a weak shoulder and joint problems, so she uses a stroller for daycare, which has a place to park it nearby
Image credits: Abject-Shallot-7477
One day she found a sleeping boy in the stroller and his mom wanted to use it to get to her car, so she asked the poster to collect it from there
Image credits: Abject-Shallot-7477
She also started to push the stroller even after the poster said no to her, so she put her foot on the brake, stopped the lady and refused to budge
It all began when Reddit user Abject-Shallot-7477 found a boy sleeping in her daughter’s stroller. The poster informs us that her 2.5-year-old daughter has Down syndrome and as she is hypotonic, she can’t walk yet. She weighs around 27.5 lbs and as OP has a weak shoulder and joint problems, she can’t really carry her. So, the stroller came to their rescue.
Her daughter goes to daycare twice a week and there is a dedicated space at the entrance where she parks the stroller. But one day, she found her stroller hijacked by a half-asleep boy and his mom. When she asks the woman whether she had borrowed her stroller, she replied that she needed it as her son was tired and she didn’t feel like carrying him to her car.
OP clarified that it was her stroller and she needed it. Well, the woman said that she could accompany her to her car and then take back the stroller. Of course, the poster said no to this as it was her stroller and she had every right to get it back from a random woman who was ordering her around.
But apparently, she didn’t understand OP’s no, because she started pushing the stroller and making her way to the door. That definitely sounds like an “OMG, what?” moment, doesn’t it? Even the poster must’ve been shocked by this behavior, but she would not stand around and let it pass.
So, OP put her foot on the brakes and stopped the entitled woman, who got impatient, picked her son up out of the stroller, and stormed off while cursing the poster. Woah, some people and their attitudes! Folks were also frustrated with the entitled mom after the poster vented about it on Reddit.
People were shocked by this blatant display of entitlement from the mom. They felt that when she found out that the stroller belonged to the poster, she could’ve asked to borrow it. Even OP said that if she had asked, she might’ve considered. But the woman was rude right from the beginning.
As per Verywell Mind, “People with a sense of entitlement put their own personal needs before everyone else’s needs. They believe that it is your job to ensure they have everything they need, even if this means that you don’t have time to take care of your own responsibilities.”
It looks like the mom perfectly fits this definition and people’s rage at her seemed justified. Because, after all, people said that OP’s need was much greater than the woman’s as she needed it for medical purposes. Some people also mentioned that the daycare should have gotten involved so that the woman wouldn’t repeat her behavior.
To get a comment about the situation, Bored Panda interviewed Richa Ukey, who previously worked for Bedrock Preschool and Daycare. She mentioned that during such conflicts, it’s the job of the daycare to ensure that there’s transparent communication between the parents and the staff.
“Daycares need to have different policies about parents’ personal property so that it doesn’t get misused. Having name tags on strollers or previously informing parents about other kids’ strollers could be helpful in ensuring that no new conflicts arise further,” Richa added.
Folks online also highlighted the fact that the poster needed it for medical reasons and the entitled mom was disrespecting the needs of a disabled kid just because her son was tired. They felt that this was completely unjustifiable and the lady should be held accountable for her actions. Some even advised OP to complain about her to the daycare management.
Richa also stressed that daycares need to pay attention to the requirements of the kids with special needs. She believes that it’s important to educate and sensitize the public about respecting the needs and property of others, especially those with disabilities.
She also informed us that daycares should create more inclusive environments that accommodate the needs of children with disabilities and the staff should help the parents to avoid disputes. So, it looks like people’s opinion that the daycare should’ve gotten involved in this seems to be accurate as it would help curb future conflicts.
Netizens called out the entitled mom for using something meant for a medical purpose and not even being polite about it
