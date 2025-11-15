I Create Stunning Photos Of My Two Border Collies

by

Four years ago, I made a life-changing decision. I flew my border collie, Loki, with me from Australia to Europe, bought a van, and traveled for two years. A year ago, my puppy Journey joined us. I’ve been working on my photography for the past two years and now create dramatic, intense, captivating images of dogs – especially my two boys.

I have a real dream to make art with pet photography. Not cutesy pictures of dogs, but something bold, rich, wonderful. Something which tells stories, asks questions or clearly speaks from the dog’s soul. This year has been hard for all of us, but diving headfirst into photography, finding light, editing until my hands and wrists ache, trying poses and expressions, and new techniques have kept me sane.

These are a minimal selection of my photos from the past 12 months. I took all photos outside with natural light.

#1 Keeping Cosy

#2 You Are My Light In The Dark

I have been training Journey as an ESA to help with my ADHD and related anxiety and emotional regulation issues. I had been having an awful afternoon here and had given up on taking photos. Nothing was working. I sat down in my mud, and Journey came over, climbed into my lap, and waited for me to be alright. With my phone on my knee, I took three photos of this moment.

#3 My Two Boys (Loki & Journey)

#4 Embrace The Night

#5 Dreaming Of Spring

#6 I Brought You This!

#7 When We Were Young

#8 Intensity

#9 Brothers (From Another Mother… And Father)

#10 His Favourite Pose

#11 Border Collie’s Stare

#12 Dark On Dark

#13 Sprite

#14 A Glow-Up?

#15 The Three Of Us

#16 Earnest

#17 Like A Hammock, But Mossier

#18 Autumn Mood

#19 Stillness

#20 Faith, Trust, And Fairy Dust

#21 Look To The Light

#22 A Little Forest Creature

#23 Amongst The Ferns

#24 Daydreams

#25 Who’s In There?

