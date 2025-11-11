I Spent 12 Days In North Korea And Took These Panoramic Shots Of The Socialist Nation

My first trip to North Korea was in 2014 and I spent about 12 days in the hermit kingdom with my wife. We travelled to many places outside of Pyongyang which included Kaesong, Pyongsong, Wonsan, Samjiyon and also the newly built Masikryong Ski Resort. We also climbed Mount Paektu and had a spectacular view of the Heaven Lake that shares its borders with China.
Despite all the scary stories you hear about the country, this is the angle from my camera. The country is beautiful and very organised. A very clean city with extremely friendly people. As a landscape photographer, I wanted to bring back photos of what I saw there and share to everyone how gorgeous their landscapes and cityscapes can be by putting aside all our political and economical differences.
We couldn’t stop by many places to take proper landscape photos with my tripod and filters. I had to resort mostly on handheld settings and spontaneous solutions. I tried my best to experiment and find angles as much as I could while we stopped briefly at places without missing out on the explanations from my guides. I was extremely fortunate to bring home these wonderful and scenic beauties of their country and showcase them to everyone. Here are some of my best panoramic shots of the beautiful Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The Grand Monument at Mansu Hill
Sunset view overlooking the Grand People’s Study House
Juche Tower & Kim Il Sung Square
Study Hall in the Grand People’s Study House
The city of Pyongyang
A farmer and his child at the Chonsam Cooperative Farm
National Day celebration outside Kim Il Sung Stadium
Monument to Party Founding
Monument to the 3 Charters of Reunification
Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom
Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
Kaesong City
Ullim Waterfall, Wonsan
The city of Wonsan
Taehwa Peak at Masikryong
Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum
Aerial view of North Korea
Pyongyang Sunan International Airport Airstrip
Mount Paektu
Heaven Lake of Mount Paektu
The Grand Monument at Samjiyon
Sunrise in Pyongyang
Pyongsong City
Mid Autumn Festival celebration at Juche Tower
