I Create Double-Image Original Paintings

by

Up close, these paintings make you dizzy but from afar, they look so ethereal and dreamy. Original paintings in mixed media using watercolor, acrylic, pencil, and pastel. All measure 30cm x 40cm. Visit my Instagram and get in touch!

More info: Instagram

#1 Smoke And Mirrors

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on canvas panel. For sale.

#2 Made You Look!

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

#3 Dizzy

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

#4 Blue

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

#5 Prom Queen

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

#6 Baby It’s Cold Outside

Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.

Patrick Penrose
