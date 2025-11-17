I Create Double-Image Original Paintings

Up close, these paintings make you dizzy but from afar, they look so ethereal and dreamy. Original paintings in mixed media using watercolor, acrylic, pencil, and pastel. All measure 30cm x 40cm. Visit my Instagram and get in touch!
#1 Smoke And Mirrors
Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on canvas panel. For sale.
#2 Made You Look!
Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.
#3 Dizzy
Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.
#4 Blue
Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.
#5 Prom Queen
Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.
#6 Baby It’s Cold Outside
Double image painting. Mixed media. A3 on 300gsm paper. For sale.
