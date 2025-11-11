Mom Took What Seemed To Be A Funny Pic Of Her Daughter, But Soon Realized The Sad Reality

The saying “never judge a book by its cover” is once again proved correct. What seemed to be a funny picture of a toddler standing on a toilet turned out to be a heartbreaking photo of a toddler practicing a lockdown drill taught in preschool. Considering the recent shootings, it is both good little kids are being taught how to hide from potential attackers, yet heartbreaking at the same time.
Stacey Feeley, the mother of the 3-year-old girl, decided to post this photo on Facebook with a powerful caption: “…Politicians – take a look. This is your child, your children, your grandchildren, your great grandchildren and future generations to come. They will live their lives and grow up in this world based on your decisions. They are barely 3 and they will hide in bathroom stalls standing on top of toilet seats. I do not know what will be harder for them? Trying to remain quiet for an extended amount of time or trying to keep their balance without letting a foot slip below the stall door?…”
More info: Facebook (h/t: huffingtonpost)
Follow Us