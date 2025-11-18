This Photographer Snaps Stunning Photos Of Strangers And Their Reactions Are Priceless (35 New Pics)

by

Volodymyr is a street photographer from Ukraine who now lives in the Czech Republic. He has a special way of capturing everyday moments by taking pictures of random people on the streets and then surprising them with instant prints of their photos. This spontaneous gesture brings smiles and joy to those he photographs, creating memorable and heartfelt interactions.

Volodymyr started his journey in photography out of a love for capturing and sharing special moments, and over time, he decided to take his passion to the streets. He chooses his subjects based on a gut feeling, looking for people who stand out because of their expressions or unique features. For Volodymyr, photography is not just about taking pictures; it’s about connecting with people and sharing a bit of happiness in the process.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#2

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#3

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#4

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#5

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#6

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#7

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#8

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#9

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#10

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#11

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#12

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#13

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#14

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#15

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#16

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#17

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#18

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#19

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#20

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#21

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#22

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#23

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#24

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#25

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#26

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#27

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#28

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#29

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#30

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#31

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#32

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#33

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#34

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

#35

Image source: printographer1

Image source: printographer1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
