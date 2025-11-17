Father Quits His Job After A Write-Up For Taking His Son To The ER

As a parent, having a child so sick they need immediate hospitalization is a nightmare most don’t want to even contemplate. The idea that someone can worry about and care for their child and then just go to a high-intensity seems absurd.
But this is the reality one father faced. After spending multiple hours in the ER with his kid, he informed his work, where he operated forklifts, that he would miss his shift. The following day, he found that his manager had written him up and did not care at all. So he turned to the internet to share his thoughts and plans for the future.
If a child is seriously ill, most parents will drop everything to help them
A dad had to skip work because his son was in the ER, only to get a written warning from his boss
Entitled managers believe a job has to be the number one priority
Setting aside all questions of policy, rights, and standards, it seems absurd to believe that a parent will be able to simply go about their day while their child is suffering. As a business owner, even if you insist on being callous and uncaring, paying an employee for a day of work when they are very likely going to be unproductive is simply a terrible idea.
While in many places, the law does insist that people classified as employees are entitled to time off, many managers find ways to disincentivize workers from actually using this right. OP’s solution is the best choice, but there are probably thousands of workers who can’t just get up and leave over this kind of dispute.
In OP’s case, the manager was way out of line, as the law specifically states that an employee has to be given time off when it comes to caring for a dependant. A toddler is the most standard example of a dependant, but a spouse, relative, or even an elderly neighbor can count as well. Now, the managers are not required to pay their employees in such cases but to punish them for it is a step too far.
US laws about sick days for parents are hit or miss
Certain US states do or at least did have provisions for parents who needed to look after their children. For example, in 2022, California workers were given up to 80 hours (or two weeks) of extra sick leave if their children were ill. However, the same year, the law was reversed, as it was mostly intended for Covid 19 outbreaks. Now, California workers are entitled to just three days of sick leave a year.
Even worse, some states have no laws stipulating that workers have any additional rights to take care of sick family members. Even where there is some regulation, employers aren’t even required to give paid leave, they simply can’t retaliate when workers take some time off. And, as in OP’s case, certain places will even punish workers who dare prioritize their offspring over a work shift.
Some places do have strict rules about taking care of dependants
As so often happens, the US is miles (or perhaps kilometers) behind many European countries when it comes to workplace protections. For example, in Norway, if a child needs medical care, you are entitled to unlimited paid time off. Similarly, if you are just looking after a sick child at home, your employer can not make you work remotely. However, if you want to work, you still can.
Ireland, while not going quite as far, still requires employers to give workers at least five “sick days” that are exclusively for looking after children or other dependents. The nation is also developing “flexible working” guidelines for cases where the parent might still work, but at different hours of the day than usual to permit childcare.
Unfortunately, OP did not have any options like this, so he did the next best thing and quit. After all, a workplace ready and able to punish him over the very important and human action of taking his kid to the ER would no doubt have other, even more invasive rules in the future. Judging by reader comments and stories, OP’s boss isn’t the first and won’t be the last manager to not care at all about a worker’s family.
OP shared some more details in the comments
Others shared their own tales of horrible bosses
