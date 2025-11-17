I Create Cute Dragons From Polymer Clay

Hello friends!

My name is Ann and I represent my small brand Anneaart. I am originally from Ukraine, but now I live in Russia. I create decor and figurines from polymer clay.

I have a special relationship with dragons. We have been waiting for our only daughter for a long time. We planned that she would come in the Year of the Chinese Dragon (2012). And she did. We adore her, she is our real mascot!

Handmade dragon needle minder for cross stitch

You might be surprised. Or recognize yourself in it. There was a thought in my head that I was not a creative person. But after having a daughter, I strongly began to strive to express myself.

In 2018, I heard an internal call to the practice of polymer clay. I’m self-taught. And invested a lot of time, materials, and enthusiasm in my training.

I started with a simple decor of mugs and created something for myself and my relatives. Something happened right away, and something after several or numerous attempts.

Look at the photo with the very first works that very quickly found the house. The most amazing thing is that the design gradually changed.

The first dragon took a long time: it took me 20 hours to sculpt it. And that’s not the limit. After that, I did longer work.

In the process, I was able to make a dragon tutorial and shared it on my daughter’s channel.

It’s nice that this tutorial is still being watched.

So, our whole family is involved in making polymer clay. Some of my husband’s work is displayed in my shop.

My love for dragons is growing year by year. They are like my children, and I am their mother.

I’ve been giving a little heart to dragons for a long time.

It is completely invisible from the outside. And it carries no beauty or functionality. But, I know that in my dragons there is a piece of my energy and love.

Inspired by polymer clay dragons for cross stitch, I began to develop further and switched to a dragon needle minder with magnets inside.

I will talk about my further evolution next time. For now, I invite you to visit my social media where I share my processes and results. Perhaps it will inspire you to do some creative magic too.

Cute magnet needle minders

Black dragon mugs

So cute

The eyes are even brighter. It’s as if they are alive

I’ve been giving a little heart to dragons for a long time

Dragon fury mug

The latest dragons look something like this

I create different animals. Here, for example, is my lizard on a mug

The lizard in the photo is “raw”, only after being painted.

I’ve tried placing dragons on spoons too

Beautiful art that I made after the MK Art_Elina

Quetzalcoatl god of May – the work of my husband (historian and culturologist)

At the very beginning, I did everything very slowly. This work of my husband in 7 hours and I realized what can be done faster

Dirty work. I make sure to clean the décor on the inside so that it stays on the mug better

Dragon #2

Dragon #2

My first white fury dragon

My first black dragon and my daughter

My first black dragon

Dragon mug #1

Together with the skill of modeling, I am learning to photograph. The very first works

Dragon mugs

