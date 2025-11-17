Kanye West And His New “Wife” Stir Up Hate In Italy After Being Spotted In Revealing Outfits

Last week, hip-hop provocateur Kanye West was spotted visiting Italy along with his new wife Bianca Censori, who caused an uproar among locals for wearing extremely revealing outfits.
On multiple occasions, the 28-year-old Australian architect has been seen wearing transparent mesh ensembles that leave her bare breasts exposed.
This clothing preference has garnered disapproval from the residents of Italy, predominantly conservative Catholics, who have taken to social media to categorize her attire as “extremely disrespectful.”
“I don’t understand how it’s legal, if I went anywhere like that, I’m sure I would be arrested,” one comment said.
One of the most acclaimed hip-hop artists of this generation tied the knot with Censori, who previously worked for West’s Yeezus brand, in a ceremony in Beverly Hills in January. However, the legitimacy of their union is uncertain since they did not officially file a marriage certificate.
This unexpected “wedding” followed shortly after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, a 42-year-old reality TV star, concluding their seven-year marriage.
Recently, Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, sparked outrage in Italy for their provocative outfits
Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin /Getty Images
Image credits: arkangel
Of course, this is not the first time that the Grammy-winning artist sparked controversy for his fashion statements. At his Paris fashion show last year, Kanye West wore a shirt with the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back.
The phrase emerged as “a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement” in 2015, and has been adopted and promoted by white supremacist groups and sympathizers – or in Ye’s case, by people who believe that BLM is “a scam.”
In July, West faced similar criticism for outfitting his 10-year-old daughter, North West, in attire that was deemed “racist.” Observers quickly pointed out the striking resemblance between the hoodie and the infamous white Ku Klux Klan hood.
The clear contour of the garb, coupled with its deliberate design to obscure the wearer’s face and ensure anonymity, raised troubling associations with the notorious white hood – a defining symbol of a KKK member.
Certain fans have gone as far as proposing the idea of reaching out to child protective services, citing concerns over Kanye’s perceived recklessness in his parenting.
During a visit to Florence, Bianca was spotted visiting a restaurant wearing a see-through mesh top that left little to the imagination
Image credits: arkangel
Image credits: jeen__yuhs_
Kanye and Bianca got married in January, shortly after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
The 28-year-old has a degree in architecture and worked in Kanye’s fashion company Yeezy prior to their getting together
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Image credits: bianca.censori_official
Kim and Kanye first got together in the spring of 2012 before getting engaged a year later during Kim’s 33rd birthday celebration
Image credits: kimkardashian
The couple filed for divorce last year, with Kim explaining that she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity”
Image credits: kimkardashian
Image credits: kimkardashian
This is what people had to say about Censori’s and Ye’s flashy clothing
