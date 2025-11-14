I Captured With My Camera Nature’s Beautiful Paintings From A Free ‘Sky Gallery’ That’s Above Everyone’s Head

I often like to say how the sky is my favorite gallery – I can stare at the sky and the clouds for hours and observe the art which nature exhibits above our heads. It is always there for everyone to see for free, and the variety of ‘nature’ paintings is continuously changing. I believe nature draws the finest of imagery – a plethora of molecules, shapes, colors, and light. Over the last years, I took photographs of the sky or ‘nature paintings’ as I like to call them after a storm, before a storm, when the sun is rising or setting. This is a collection of my favorite ‘paintings’ of the sky, which I had the chance so far to observe and collect with my camera from the open 24/7 sky gallery!
