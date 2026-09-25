Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

It’s easy to see a seashell as just a seashell…Until someone gives it a pair of eyes and turns it into wearable art. Artists Angie and Yoori have made that transformation the heart of Shell Oracle, creating captivating handmade pieces that blur the line between nature and the human form.
Growing up with a deep passion for creation, both artists brought distinct, specialized backgrounds into the studio. As they shared with Bored Panda, Angie studied cultural heritage restoration, developing a strong sensitivity to materials, structural stability, and soldering techniques, while Yoori spent twelve years in art training and fashion design, exploring recurring motifs like eyes and silhouettes. Although both pursued their individual artistic paths, connecting with one another sparked the idea to combine their skills and bring Shell Oracle to life.
Through years of collaboration, a unique collection of shell-eye artworks has bloomed, and team members Zan and Shio joined to help build the growing studio. You can now dive into the artists’ creative process, from selecting natural shells and sculpting intricate human-eye motifs to treating the materials and engineering the final metal construction.
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#1 Lilith Grey Temptation
Brooch, choker, or charm.
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Shell Oracle’s signature concept began with a seamless dialogue between natural organic forms and human emotion. Through repeated discussion and experimentation, the artists established their core vision: “natural organic forms combined with the symbolic image of the human eye,” as they shared with Bored Panda. By embedding the uncanny image of the eye into the delicate curves of real shells, they bridge the gap between nature and human perception, giving each piece an eerie, lifelike presence.
#2 Abyss Guardians
Shell eye necklace or sculpture.
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#3 Cat-Eye Green Pupil
Brooch or choker.
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Through years of experiments, failures, and revisions, the duo developed a distinct visual language by fusing natural shell, sculpted gaze, metal, and pearls. While their pieces feel surreal, their primary goal remains combining precise craft with emotion to turn organic materials into intricate art.
Bringing these intricate pieces to life requires a technical blend of restoration and modern metalcraft. Angie draws on her cultural heritage to develop specialized soldering and metalworking techniques, “gradually turning metal from a functional component into part of the visual language of the pieces.”
#4 Nyra Halo Brown Eye
Choker, brooch, or charm.
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#5 Brown Smoky Shell Eye
Choker, brooch & charm.
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The studio’s visual identity is heavily shaped by Yoori’s twelve years of art training and background in fashion design. Drawing on her long-standing interest in recurring motifs like eyes and spiders, she ensures that every sculpture remains “particularly sensitive to form, silhouette, and emotional atmosphere,” giving the organic shells a moody, narrative-driven aesthetic.
What began as an open-ended artistic experiment between two creators has since expanded into a fully structured creative studio. Today, Zan handles technology, legal matters, and brand expansion, while Shio manages media, allowing the co-founders to stay focused on handcrafting each piece. With a dedicated team behind them, the studio is fully set up to bring their eerie, beautiful creations to art lovers worldwide.
#6 Lilith Vespera
Necklace, brooch, or choker.
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#7 Mourning Tide, Crying-Eye Shell
Candle holder.
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#8 The Watching Hours
Oyster eye wall clock.
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#9 Blue Pupil Silver-Makeup, Pearl Oyster Eye
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#10 Green-And-Gold Oyster Eye
Choker, brooch, or charm.
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#11 Lilith Thorned Gaze
Brooch, choker, or charm.
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#12 Conch Eye Talisman
Brooch, pendant or charm.
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#13 Blue Eye Oyster
Brooch or choker.
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#14 Lilith Veil, Black Smoky Eye
Brooch or charm.
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#15 Long Conch Eye
Shoulder bag.
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#16 Oyster Eye Mini Crossbody Bag
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#17 Shell Eye Statement Ring
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#18 Gilded Oyster Eye Cuff Bracelet
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#19 Morrow Eye
Brooch, choker, or charm.
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#20 Nyra Sleeping Beauty
Brooch.
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#21 Oyster Baroque Sacred Icon, Shell Portrait
Pendant.
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#22 Blue Smoky Shell Eye
Choker, brooch, or charm.
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#23 Brown Smoky Shell Eye Oyster Eye
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#24 Natural Conch Shell Baroque
Pearl earrings.
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#25 Spiked Conch Loop Talisman
Pendant, brooch, or charm.
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#26 Carmilla Blood-Tear, Thermochromic Oyster Eye
Brooch, charm & choker.
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#27 Decorative Shell Spoon
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#28 Geode Shell Trinket Box
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#29 Natural Conch Shell
Bridal hair comb.
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#30 Natural Shell Fragment
Earrings.
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#31 Nyra Collection
Necklace.
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#32 Shell Mouth Relic
Charm.
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#33 Shell Pearl Drop
Earrings.
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