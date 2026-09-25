Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

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It’s easy to see a seashell as just a seashell…Until someone gives it a pair of eyes and turns it into wearable art. Artists Angie and Yoori have made that transformation the heart of Shell Oracle, creating captivating handmade pieces that blur the line between nature and the human form. 

Growing up with a deep passion for creation, both artists brought distinct, specialized backgrounds into the studio. As they shared with Bored Panda, Angie studied cultural heritage restoration, developing a strong sensitivity to materials, structural stability, and soldering techniques, while Yoori spent twelve years in art training and fashion design, exploring recurring motifs like eyes and silhouettes. Although both pursued their individual artistic paths, connecting with one another sparked the idea to combine their skills and bring Shell Oracle to life.

Through years of collaboration, a unique collection of shell-eye artworks has bloomed, and team members Zan and Shio joined to help build the growing studio. You can now dive into the artists’ creative process, from selecting natural shells and sculpting intricate human-eye motifs to treating the materials and engineering the final metal construction.

More info: Instagram | shelloracle.com

#1 Lilith Grey Temptation

Brooch, choker, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

Shell Oracle’s signature concept began with a seamless dialogue between natural organic forms and human emotion. Through repeated discussion and experimentation, the artists established their core vision: “natural organic forms combined with the symbolic image of the human eye,” as they shared with Bored Panda. By embedding the uncanny image of the eye into the delicate curves of real shells, they bridge the gap between nature and human perception, giving each piece an eerie, lifelike presence.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

#2 Abyss Guardians

Shell eye necklace or sculpture.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#3 Cat-Eye Green Pupil

Brooch or choker.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

Through years of experiments, failures, and revisions, the duo developed a distinct visual language by fusing natural shell, sculpted gaze, metal, and pearls. While their pieces feel surreal, their primary goal remains combining precise craft with emotion to turn organic materials into intricate art.

Bringing these intricate pieces to life requires a technical blend of restoration and modern metalcraft. Angie draws on her cultural heritage to develop specialized soldering and metalworking techniques, “gradually turning metal from a functional component into part of the visual language of the pieces.”

#4 Nyra Halo Brown Eye

Choker, brooch, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#5 Brown Smoky Shell Eye

Choker, brooch & charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

The studio’s visual identity is heavily shaped by Yoori’s twelve years of art training and background in fashion design. Drawing on her long-standing interest in recurring motifs like eyes and spiders, she ensures that every sculpture remains “particularly sensitive to form, silhouette, and emotional atmosphere,” giving the organic shells a moody, narrative-driven aesthetic.

What began as an open-ended artistic experiment between two creators has since expanded into a fully structured creative studio. Today, Zan handles technology, legal matters, and brand expansion, while Shio manages media, allowing the co-founders to stay focused on handcrafting each piece. With a dedicated team behind them, the studio is fully set up to bring their eerie, beautiful creations to art lovers worldwide.

#6 Lilith Vespera

Necklace, brooch, or choker.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#7 Mourning Tide, Crying-Eye Shell

Candle holder.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#8 The Watching Hours

Oyster eye wall clock.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#9 Blue Pupil Silver-Makeup, Pearl Oyster Eye

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#10 Green-And-Gold Oyster Eye

Choker, brooch, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#11 Lilith Thorned Gaze

Brooch, choker, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#12 Conch Eye Talisman

Brooch, pendant or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#13 Blue Eye Oyster

Brooch or choker.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#14 Lilith Veil, Black Smoky Eye

Brooch or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#15 Long Conch Eye

Shoulder bag.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#16 Oyster Eye Mini Crossbody Bag

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#17 Shell Eye Statement Ring

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#18 Gilded Oyster Eye Cuff Bracelet

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#19 Morrow Eye

Brooch, choker, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#20 Nyra Sleeping Beauty

Brooch.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#21 Oyster Baroque Sacred Icon, Shell Portrait

Pendant.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#22 Blue Smoky Shell Eye

Choker, brooch, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#23 Brown Smoky Shell Eye Oyster Eye

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#24 Natural Conch Shell Baroque

Pearl earrings.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#25 Spiked Conch Loop Talisman

Pendant, brooch, or charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#26 Carmilla Blood-Tear, Thermochromic Oyster Eye

Brooch, charm & choker.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#27 Decorative Shell Spoon

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#28 Geode Shell Trinket Box

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#29 Natural Conch Shell

Bridal hair comb.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#30 Natural Shell Fragment

Earrings.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#31 Nyra Collection

Necklace.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#32 Shell Mouth Relic

Charm.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

#33 Shell Pearl Drop

Earrings.

Artists Angie And Yoori Turn Seashells Into Surreal Sculptures With Human Eyes (33 Pics)

Image source: shelloracleofficial

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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