Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far

Disagreements, arguments, and occasional hurt feelings are part of most marriages, and many couples grow accustomed to navigating some level of conflict. Over time, this can blind people to behavior that goes far beyond what’s acceptable.

On r/Relationship_Advice, one woman described how her husband ignored not just her comfort but also her deepest fear. Living with severe claustrophobia, she said he deliberately trapped her in a closet, laughing while she begged to be released.

His “joke” left her deeply shaken, forcing her to reevaluate their entire marriage.

This woman has been living with a bad case of claustrophobia

Image credits: Impactphotography / Envato (not the actual photo)

But for some reason, her husband finds it amusing

Image credits: throwra-021

Phobias aren’t funny

Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far

Image credits: s_kawee / Envato (not the actual photo)

Little is known about what causes people to develop the fear of confined spaces. However, it usually emerges during childhood or in teenage years, and traumatic events — such as being stuck in a crowded space for an extended period of time, being locked in a small space as punishment, or experiencing heavy turbulence when flying — can also play a part.

The Redditor didn’t provide the specifics about her condition, but she did highlight that it’s severe. Triggers in such cases may include:

Other places that can trigger claustrophobia include public restrooms, car washes, revolving doors, store dressing rooms, caves or crawl spaces, and tunnels.

As you can imagine, with such limitations, even normal routines can feel unpredictable and exhausting.

And the woman revealed more about her predicament in the comments

People thought her husband’s actions were a clear sign that she needs to leave him

Eventually, that’s exactly what she decided to do

Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far
Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far

Image credits: throwra-021

