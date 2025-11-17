Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before & After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

by

Today, we would like to give you an update on the heartwarming mission undertaken by David Fernández, from Chile, who dedicates his time to saving neglected dogs found on the streets of Santiago. As you can imagine, the conditions of life for homeless animals are extremely poor, and it’s only thanks to people like Fernández that they are given another chance at life, with good fortune finally smiling their way.

We have previously featured some amazing results of his hard work, which you can check out in our previous Bored Panda post, where we gave more detail about David’s efforts and the general situation of stray dogs in Chile.

Scroll down to see the photos showcasing some of the rescued dogs. The photos taken by David document an overall improvement in dogs’ lives, health, and appearance. This is another example of how people with great sensitivity and determination can make a significant change and inspire others.

We also reached out to David Fernández himself, so make sure to read our interview.

More info: Facebook

#1

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#2

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#3

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#4

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#5

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#6

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#7

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#8

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#9

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#10

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#11

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#12

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#13

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#14

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#15

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#16

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#17

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#18

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#19

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#20

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#21

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

#22

Guy Shares 22 Incredible Before &#038; After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do (New Pics)

Image source: Adopciónes david Fernández

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chromatic Chronicles: 25 Winning Photos From The 35th AAP Magazine Photography Awards
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Russian Artist Reimagines Famous Movie Scenes Using Cats (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hater Gets Quickly Shut Down After Attacking Will Smith For Promoting His Son’s Bottled Water
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Netflix is Bringing Back Iron Chef, and We Love It
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2022
Whatever Happened to The Hosts of “Wild On!” E!?
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2017
Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing Your Pets Have Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.