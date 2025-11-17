“Hits Me Hard”: 40 Things That Annoyed People Way Too Much (New Pics)

It’s no mystery that many people enjoy order and symmetry. When everything’s in its proper place, it makes us feel good and scratches a deep inner itch that some of us weren’t even aware of before. On the flip side, if there’s even a small error in an otherwise extremely neat landscape, it can end up thoroughly annoying us.
To show you what we mean, our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of photos where nearly everything is organized neatly, but something is ever so slightly off. We’d love to just go through the screen and adjust things until they’re perfect because these mistakes are making us uncomfortable. Scroll down to take a peek at the pics below and be sure to upvote the ones that annoyed you on a fundamental level.
Bored Panda got in touch with Anthony Smith, LMHC, who shed some light on why human beings enjoy symmetry and how, for some people who have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Tourette’s syndrome, and perfectionistic personalities, it can become an obsession. Read on for our full interview with Smith, a licensed mental health counselor with 22 years of experience in Massachusetts and the host of the ‘Up and Running’ blog on Psychology Today.
#1 The Way My Mom Watches TV With Things Obscuring The Screen
#2 People Whose Desktops Look Like This
#3 Well You’re Not Wrong
#4 Cut It Wrong. I Think They
#5 This Teacher Doesn’t Erase The Board Fully And Continues To Use It
#6 This Neighborhood I Saw On Google Maps Really Hits Me Hard
#7 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much
#8 That. One. Pole
#9 Quality Control Must Have Had The Day Off When This Was Created
#10 What The Actual [Hell]?
#11 This Stove
#12 911 – I’d Like To Report A Crime
#13 I Put The Manhole Cover Back, Boss
#14 Found This In Louisiana
#15 It’s Like They Want Me To Have An Aneurysm
#16 Just Re-Pave The Damn Road At This Point
#17 The Door On This House
#18 The Way This Pizza Has Been Cut
#19 On Is Red, Off Is Green
#20 Someone Thought It Would Be Funny To Do This At The Corner Of Every Page Of This Notebook
#21 Askew Angles
#22 This Font Hurts Me :(
#23 Where My Fellow Office Workers At?
#24 Ended Up Putting Pepper In My Pasta… Why Is The Pepper White And The Salt Black?!
#25 I Am Forced To Look At This Every Time I Get Up
#26 This Apartment Building
#27 My Sister Cut A Cake And I’m About To Kill Her
#28 I Was High In The Road And Was Not Sure If It Was The Weed Or Not So I Took A Picture For Later
#29 I’m Literally Screaming Inside
#30 These Lights
#31 When You Play The Sims But Forget To Rotate
#32 It’s Now An Icybelc Lane I Guess
#33 How The [Hell] Does This Happen?
#34 My Friend’s New Front Door
#35 But How?
#36 Why ?
#37 At My Closest Train Station. I Think I Need To Move
#38 Okay What The Hell
#39 This Building Where Nothing Lines Up
#40 Why?
