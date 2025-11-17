“Hits Me Hard”: 40 Things That Annoyed People Way Too Much (New Pics)

It’s no mystery that many people enjoy order and symmetry. When everything’s in its proper place, it makes us feel good and scratches a deep inner itch that some of us weren’t even aware of before. On the flip side, if there’s even a small error in an otherwise extremely neat landscape, it can end up thoroughly annoying us.

To show you what we mean, our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of photos where nearly everything is organized neatly, but something is ever so slightly off. We’d love to just go through the screen and adjust things until they’re perfect because these mistakes are making us uncomfortable. Scroll down to take a peek at the pics below and be sure to upvote the ones that annoyed you on a fundamental level.

Bored Panda got in touch with Anthony Smith, LMHC, who shed some light on why human beings enjoy symmetry and how, for some people who have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Tourette’s syndrome, and perfectionistic personalities, it can become an obsession. Read on for our full interview with Smith, a licensed mental health counselor with 22 years of experience in Massachusetts and the host of the ‘Up and Running’ blog on Psychology Today.

#1 The Way My Mom Watches TV With Things Obscuring The Screen

Image source: eharsh87

#2 People Whose Desktops Look Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Well You’re Not Wrong

Image source: BerendjD

#4 Cut It Wrong. I Think They

Image source: Astorphobis

#5 This Teacher Doesn’t Erase The Board Fully And Continues To Use It

Image source: Nemo4200

#6 This Neighborhood I Saw On Google Maps Really Hits Me Hard

Image source: zyyye

#7 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

Image source: fluffynuff

#8 That. One. Pole

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Quality Control Must Have Had The Day Off When This Was Created

Image source: huck002

#10 What The Actual [Hell]?

Image source: Blake262626

#11 This Stove

Image source: _A_Pancake_

#12 911 – I’d Like To Report A Crime

Image source: quinntoye

#13 I Put The Manhole Cover Back, Boss

Image source: Tombombleron

#14 Found This In Louisiana

Image source: ctophu

#15 It’s Like They Want Me To Have An Aneurysm

Image source: infinityeoc

#16 Just Re-Pave The Damn Road At This Point

Image source: zachwilly

#17 The Door On This House

Image source: Greenskeeper37

#18 The Way This Pizza Has Been Cut

Image source: nelldog

#19 On Is Red, Off Is Green

Image source: TheWorldsCollide

#20 Someone Thought It Would Be Funny To Do This At The Corner Of Every Page Of This Notebook

Image source: asdfghjklsofia

#21 Askew Angles

Image source: sugardoggy

#22 This Font Hurts Me :(

Image source: minypockets

#23 Where My Fellow Office Workers At?

Image source: toomanymarbles83

#24 Ended Up Putting Pepper In My Pasta… Why Is The Pepper White And The Salt Black?!

Image source: Tetraazidomethane

#25 I Am Forced To Look At This Every Time I Get Up

Image source: rwhereemy

#26 This Apartment Building

Image source: reddit.com

#27 My Sister Cut A Cake And I’m About To Kill Her

Image source: urmumgay69420killme

#28 I Was High In The Road And Was Not Sure If It Was The Weed Or Not So I Took A Picture For Later

Image source: pet_sauce_

#29 I’m Literally Screaming Inside

Image source: honny78

#30 These Lights

Image source: D3TROIT40oz248

#31 When You Play The Sims But Forget To Rotate

Image source: orangejuice1234

#32 It’s Now An Icybelc Lane I Guess

Image source: LordStarcabbage

#33 How The [Hell] Does This Happen?

Image source: huuuhuuu

#34 My Friend’s New Front Door

Image source: Ollie_Bosh

#35 But How?

Image source: yeetrus1842

#36 Why ?

Image source: icant-chooseone

#37 At My Closest Train Station. I Think I Need To Move

Image source: timmah11

#38 Okay What The Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#39 This Building Where Nothing Lines Up

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Why?

Image source: NastyNate675

