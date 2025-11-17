19-Year-Old Stuns People Online After Revealing Reason Why Right Arm Bigger Than His Left

What may have started as a joke turns out to be a tale of resilience, when one influencer whose body exhibited a unique allure was at first ridiculed, and then praised.
American fitness Instagram influencer Jackson Schop received accolades for detailing the reason behind the significant size difference between his right and left arms.
19-year-old Jackson Schop surprised people on social media after revealing why his right arm was bigger than his left
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
The young gym goer regularly shares fitness updates on his social media platforms, including TikTok, where 184.2 thousand people follow him, and his Instagram page, followed by 102 thousand people.
The 19-year-old’s fitness videos have received thousands of comments, partly because of the noticeable difference in thickness between his left and right arm.
Jackson was in a severe snowmobile accident nearly two years ago, resulting in one of his arms becoming paralyzed
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
Despite his differently abled body, Jackson has emphasized that he simply maintains a workout routine and doesn’t see himself as an inspiration.
Jackson has previously described how he was in a severe snowmobile accident nearly two years ago, resulting in one of his arms becoming paralyzed.
In a comment, the young athlete shared the details of the incident: “Hey guys! Just wanted to explain what happened.
“I love all the joke comments so don’t get offended for me,” Jackson has said on social media
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
“I was involved in a snowmobile accident in January 2022, causing paralysis of my left arm.
“I love all the joke comments so don’t get offended for me. Sincerely, Your Roblox Avatar.”
After being released from the hospital, Jackson has subsequently revealed the personal objective he established.
He said: “Once I got out of the hospital, I gave myself a goal: get in the best shape of my life, regardless of my paralyzed arm. I can officially say I accomplished my goal.”
Jackson has now become a fitness influencer and is followed by thousands of people on TikTok and Instagram
He continued: “Part of me doesn’t really know how I accepted it. I would say for the most part, I just realized there’s nothing I can do about it.
“So why focus on what I can’t control? Instead, I focus on what I can control, and by doing this it allows me to excel in other areas of my life, like, for example, fitness – I’m in the best shape of my life.
“But if I were to focus on my paralyzed arm, complain, and be a victim to my injury, I would not be where I am today.”
Jackson said that once he got out of the hospital, he wanted to “get in the best shape of his life”
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
Image credits: jacksonthecripple
Upon clarifying his accident, Jackson received an outpouring of commendation, including one individual’s comment: “Huge respect to this guy for keeping up the grind and taking jokes.”
Another person commented: “Keep going bro. That’s f-ing awesome to see you battle forward.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Amazing bro. The fact you are able to go past this and still do things where other people stopped miles ago is inspiring.”
The influencer has often emphasized that he didn’t want to be called an “inspiration”
On Threads, Jackson insisted: “People say I’m inspirational… BUT in my head I’m just some 19-year-old kid with a paralyzed arm who likes to work out and will dry scoop anything in powder form (I’m inspirational).”
Gyms and fitness centers have a unique ability to bring people together, transcending age and physical limitations.
In 2020, Lloyd Black, a 91-year-old man from Semmes, Alabama, inspired many people online when it was revealed he had been going to his local Anytime Fitness Gym three times a week for a year.
Lloyd was subsequently named Gym Member Of The Month for being a true inspiration to many fitness nuts around the globe.
Many people admired Jackson’s resilience following the accident
Follow Us