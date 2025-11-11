How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

The Internet is collectively performing a study on cat behavioral psychology, and all of us (and our cats) can participate! After a few users on Reddit and Imgur noticed that their cats are attracted to circles, submissions poured in of other cat owners trying these low-tech traps on their feline friends.

One possible reason some of these cats might be attracted to these circles is their need for safety. Cats love small and secure spaces, so even the suggestion or illusion of one may prove more appealing than wherever they are at the moment.

More info: guremike.jp (h/t: reddit, imgur)

Step 1: Set the trap

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Step 2: Lure the ferocious beast

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Step 3: Gloat over your victory

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

He didn’t even see it coming

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Repeat:

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps
How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps
How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

There’s no way to escape

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps
How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

He didn’t even know what hit him

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Now People From All Over The World Are Trying This Trap:

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Image credits: imgur

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Image credits: imgur

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Image credits: imgur

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Image credits: imgur

How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

Image credits: imgur

