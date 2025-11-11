How To Trap A Cat In 3 Easy Steps

The Internet is collectively performing a study on cat behavioral psychology, and all of us (and our cats) can participate! After a few users on Reddit and Imgur noticed that their cats are attracted to circles, submissions poured in of other cat owners trying these low-tech traps on their feline friends.
One possible reason some of these cats might be attracted to these circles is their need for safety. Cats love small and secure spaces, so even the suggestion or illusion of one may prove more appealing than wherever they are at the moment.
More info: guremike.jp (h/t: reddit, imgur)
Step 1: Set the trap
Step 2: Lure the ferocious beast
Step 3: Gloat over your victory
He didn’t even see it coming
Repeat:
There’s no way to escape
He didn’t even know what hit him
Now People From All Over The World Are Trying This Trap:
