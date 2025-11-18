Artist Transforms Reality Into Art With These Mind-Bending Sketch-Photo Combinations (43 New Pics)

Pietro Cataudella is an Italian artist who brings his travels to life in a unique way. Instead of just taking photos, he creates imaginative artworks by combining his sketches with real-life scenes. His project, City Live Sketch, features these playful and creative images of landmarks.
Since starting this project in 2014, Pietro’s sketches have become more detailed and complex, blending different art styles to create eye-catching 3D effects. His work offers a fresh and fun perspective on the world’s iconic places. Scroll down to see how Pietro turns ordinary scenes into extraordinary art.
More info: Instagram | citylivesketch.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | citylivesketch.bigcartel.com
