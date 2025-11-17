115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

As much as we love fighting boredom, we are all for combating the stigma. Mental health topics might not be something we often delve into, but these are nevertheless important to address. However, we are no mental health experts. Hence, we’ll tackle the subject from an angle we’re most familiar with: tattoos representing mental health.
Most tattoos have a meaning behind them, and mental health tattoos are no exception. And although the stigma associated with mental illness is still deeply rooted in many societies, it’s nowhere near as bad or frowned upon to talk about as it was. Thankfully, many now realize that pricey weekly therapy sessions aren’t the only way to aid your mental health. Different things work for different people, and for some, getting tattoos with a hidden meaning is what helps.
Often, the reason people go for a mental health tattoo is because they want to celebrate their triumphs against the invisible enemy. And those wins will look different to everyone: the decision to persist and wait for the storm to end, choosing life over giving up, or always finding a reason and hope to keep pushing through.
Further in this article, we explore some of the most popular mental health tattoo designs and symbols that helped many turn inner pain and suffering into beautiful works of art. We chose some of the most popular mental health tattoo symbols and styles and dug up over 100(!) examples to accompany each.
Mental Health Tattoo Ideas, Popular Symbols, And Their Meanings
Although the sky is the limit when it comes to artistic choice for a tattoo representing mental health, certain symbols are a popular pick. Unlike popular signs like “peace” or a “thumbs up,” mental health symbols are not so easily recognizable. Mental health tattoo symbols are one of those things that “if you know, you know.”
Yet, if you don’t already or are seeking some inspiration for your own piece, below, we have listed and detailed some of the most popular tattoo symbols and styles. These might mean different things to different people yet send an unambiguous message to those struggling (or with the past of struggling) with mental health.
#1 Quote Tattoo
Image source: nhi.ink
#2 Inspirational Phrase Tattoo
Image source: room.tattoo_erika.vines
#3 Semicolon Tattoo
Image source: jasper.jen
#4 Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo
Image source: kissa.tattoo
#5 Medusa Tattoo
Image source: garotattooboy_
#6 Lotus Back Tattoo
“Lotus and Willow by Rachel Ulm, Tattoo Temple, New Orleans.”
Image source: housesoftheholy
#7 Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: reyhanbeyenirsoy
#8 ‘We Grow From Our Wounds’ Tattoo
Image source: cjdtattoo
#9 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: aces_n_spades_tattoo
#10 ‘Heart Is Always The Best Choice’ Tattoo
Image source: matteonangeroni
#11 ‘It’s Okay’ Tattoo
Image source: studiomilaa
#12 ‘Mixed Feelings’ Tattoo
Image source: bentausendtattoos
#13 ‘I’m Fine’ Tattoo
Image source: nancydestroyer
#14 ‘No Control’ Abstract Thigh Tattoo
Image source: tttypoholic
#15 ‘Today Is A Good Day To Have A Good Day’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: _harrymckenzie
#16 Cloudy Mind Tattoo
Image source: barbara.tattooer
#17 Emotions On, Emotions Off Tattoo
Image source: nhi.ink
#18 ‘Out Of Energy, Still Ok!’ Tattoo
Image source: giveup_cz
#19 Throwing Away Your Stress Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_q
#20 Leave Me Alone Tattoo
Image source: buoythefishlover
#21 Cute ‘How Do You Feel Today’ Tattoo
Image source: nancydestroyer
#22 ‘How Will I Get Serotonin And Dopamine Today?’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: viandebleue
#23 ‘Different And Beautiful’ Tattoo
Image source: m_aarte
#24 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: catvelvet_art
#25 Mental Health Tattoos
Image source: gabhortontattoos
#26 Confused Head Tattoo
Image source: giglio_boi
#27 ‘I Am Enough’ Tattoo
Image source: ashcrowtattoo
#28 Smile Hands Tattoo
Image source: giglio_boi
#29 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: underground_ink_connection
#30 ‘Plant The Seed To Allow Your Mind To Grow’ Tattoo
Image source: mysticgarden.ink
#31 Mr. Melancholy Tattoo
Image source: giglio_boi
#32 ‘i Exist And That’s Okay’ Tattoo
Image source: _harrymckenzie
#33 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: wildcoyoteco
#34 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: daniel.nabil_ink
#35 Word ‘Alone’ Tattoo
Image source: biancasgrey
#36 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: jessfishertattoos
#37 ‘Art Never Comes From Happiness’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: tttypoholic
#38 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: debs_tattoo_
#39 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: dawidszubert_tat
#40 Insomnia Tattoo
Image source: tattoobyszofi
#41 Growth Tattoo
Image source: wildflowerr_child
#42 ‘Carpe Diem’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: dima_tabu
#43 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: nicolekayetattoo
#44 Medusa Tattoo
Image source: lortattoo
#45 Lotus Ankle Tattoo
Image source: tubitta_
#46 ‘Open Heart’ And ‘Open Mind’ Tattoos
Image source: koti_art.ink
#47 Cute Crying Kitten Tattoo
Image source: tattooistyuan
#48 ‘Under The Mask’ Tattoo
Image source: lhkiosk
#49 ‘Time To Exit’ Tattoo
Image source: nancydestroyer
#50 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: bear.daydream
#51 ‘Just Hanging’ Tattoo
Image source: buoythefishlover
#52 Thinking Tattoo
Image source: pauline.son
#53 ‘No Doubt’ Tattoo
Image source: tttypoholic
#54 Serotonin Molecule Of A Pacific Northwest Mountain Scene Tattoo
Image source: cekatattoo
#55 ‘Thinking’ Tattoo
Image source: pauline.son
#56 A Spiral Creature Is A Very Good Choice For First Tattoo
Image source: handpoketattoosecta
#57 ‘Remember Everything Will Be Alright’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: k8tattoos
#58 Fire Girl Tattoo
Image source: tomhamel_tattoo
#59 Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline Molecules Tattoo
Image source: jaybee.tattoos
#60 Healing Heart Potion Tattoo
Image source: lali.inks
#61 ‘You Are Worthy’ Phrase In The Mirror Tattoo
Image source: kelsy_the_slasher2
#62 Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo
Image source: justthatgirlzoe
#63 ‘Depressed, But Well-Dressed’ Tattoo
Image source: loop_ttt
#64 Head On Fire Tattoo
Image source: jane13tattoo
#65 ‘Continue’ Word With Semicolon Tattoo
Image source: amygeorgeart
#66 ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’ Phrase With Flowers Tattoo
Image source: alanarosetattoos
#67 ‘Who Am I?’ Tattoo
Image source: dziabnieta_oldschool
#68 ‘Do Not Shake The Brain’ Tattoo
Image source: ginsengtattoo
#69 Anxi;tea Tattoo
Image source: elustration
#70 Self Love Tattoo
Image source: renja.tattoo_artist
#71 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: dhb_tattoos
#72 Floral Women Piece
Image source: lucybethantattoos
#73 ‘No Connection’ Tattoo
Image source: tttypoholic
#74 ‘Everything Will Be Okay’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: _lexii_ee
#75 ‘Self Love’ Patch Tattoo
Image source: poulby_tattoo
#76 Mental Health Tattoo
“Depiction of my struggles with mental illness. Done by Will Walsh at United Ink in RI.”
Image source: Beautiful-Lecture449
#77 Colorful Butterflies Representing Freedom Tattoo
Image source: tilda_tattoo
#78 ‘Carpe Diem’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: lit_tattoo_
#79 ‘She Learned To Be Strong For Herself’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: colette.ink
#80 ‘You Are Still Whole, No Matter What Phase You’re In’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: varadi.fanni_tattoo
#81 Lost Mind Tattoo
Image source: tttypoholic
#82 Mental Health Awareness Tattoo
Image source: cassiebirdtattoos
#83 ‘Love Is Not Always The Answer’ Tattoo
Image source: novemberoakbranch
#84 Tell Him You Don’t Love Him’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: nancydestroyer
#85 Everything Is Temporary Line Art Tattoo
Image source: bil.eve_tattoo
#86 ‘Picking On Negativity’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: nein666_tattoo
#87 ‘Keep Hoping On’ Tattoo
Image source: mojkaink
#88 ‘Still Here’ Phrase With Semicolon Tattoo
Image source: hildurblom
#89 ‘Wanted Serotonin Reward: Happiness’ Tattoo
Image source: kerrie.emtattoo
#90 Simple Back Of Arm Tattoo
Image source: mavericks_tattooparlour
#91 Emotional Head ‘What Do I Feel’ Tattoo
Image source: marienkaeferdame
#92 Confused Mind Tattoo
Image source: giglio_boi
#93 Emotional Head ‘Overwhelmed’ Tattoo
Image source: marienkaeferdame
#94 ‘I’m Ok’ Patch Tattoo
Image source: amyhankstattoos
#95 ‘Never Better’ Tattoos
Image source: ezgibox
#96 ‘No Love’ Tattoo
Image source: giglio_boi
#97 Bottled Up Emotions Tattoo
Image source: zoegracetattoos
#98 Growth Tattoo
Image source: blossom_tattoos
#99 Serotonin Molecule Tattoo
Image source: emm.dots
#100 Flower Head Tattoo
Image source: lizisage
#101 ‘Self Care’ Tattoo
Image source: hanntats
#102 ‘Stay’ Word With Flowers Tattoo
Image source: romahtattoos
#103 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbycharlotte__
#104 ‘I Refuse To Sink’ Phrase With An Anchor Tattoo
Image source: hannahspencertattoo
#105 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: uhhhhtaco
#106 ‘I Am Not Afraid Of Storms’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: lucedishtattoo
#107 ‘One Step At A Time’ Phrase In A Heart Tattoo
Image source: thevonb
#108 ‘Small But Mighty’ Phrase With Flower Tattoo
Image source: lh.tattoo
#109 ‘Love Yourself First’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: shonalouisetattoo
#110 Mental Health Tattoo
Image source: catsinbrogues
#111 Phrase ‘No Rain No Flowers’ Tattoo
Image source: pixiedoomtattoo
#112 ‘Sweet Girl, Be Brave’ Phrase Tattoo
Image source: egales
#113 Serotonin Molecule With Flowers Tattoo
Image source: elliebee.tats
#114 Dopamine Molecule Tattoo
Image source: val_tattooer
#115 Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: inked_by_steph
Follow Us