115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

As much as we love fighting boredom, we are all for combating the stigma. Mental health topics might not be something we often delve into, but these are nevertheless important to address. However, we are no mental health experts. Hence, we’ll tackle the subject from an angle we’re most familiar with: tattoos representing mental health.

Most tattoos have a meaning behind them, and mental health tattoos are no exception. And although the stigma associated with mental illness is still deeply rooted in many societies, it’s nowhere near as bad or frowned upon to talk about as it was. Thankfully, many now realize that pricey weekly therapy sessions aren’t the only way to aid your mental health. Different things work for different people, and for some, getting tattoos with a hidden meaning is what helps.

Often, the reason people go for a mental health tattoo is because they want to celebrate their triumphs against the invisible enemy. And those wins will look different to everyone: the decision to persist and wait for the storm to end, choosing life over giving up, or always finding a reason and hope to keep pushing through.

Further in this article, we explore some of the most popular mental health tattoo designs and symbols that helped many turn inner pain and suffering into beautiful works of art. We chose some of the most popular mental health tattoo symbols and styles and dug up over 100(!) examples to accompany each.

Mental Health Tattoo Ideas, Popular Symbols, And Their Meanings

Although the sky is the limit when it comes to artistic choice for a tattoo representing mental health, certain symbols are a popular pick. Unlike popular signs like “peace” or a “thumbs up,” mental health symbols are not so easily recognizable. Mental health tattoo symbols are one of those things that “if you know, you know.”

Yet, if you don’t already or are seeking some inspiration for your own piece, below, we have listed and detailed some of the most popular tattoo symbols and styles. These might mean different things to different people yet send an unambiguous message to those struggling (or with the past of struggling) with mental health.

#1 Quote Tattoo

Image source: nhi.ink

#2 Inspirational Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: room.tattoo_erika.vines

#3 Semicolon Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: jasper.jen

#4 Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: kissa.tattoo

#5 Medusa Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: garotattooboy_

#6 Lotus Back Tattoo

“Lotus and Willow by Rachel Ulm, Tattoo Temple, New Orleans.”

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: housesoftheholy

#7 Koi Fish Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: reyhanbeyenirsoy

#8 ‘We Grow From Our Wounds’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: cjdtattoo

#9 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: aces_n_spades_tattoo

#10 ‘Heart Is Always The Best Choice’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: matteonangeroni

#11 ‘It’s Okay’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: studiomilaa

#12 ‘Mixed Feelings’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: bentausendtattoos

#13 ‘I’m Fine’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nancydestroyer

#14 ‘No Control’ Abstract Thigh Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tttypoholic

#15 ‘Today Is A Good Day To Have A Good Day’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: _harrymckenzie

#16 Cloudy Mind Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: barbara.tattooer

#17 Emotions On, Emotions Off Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nhi.ink

#18 ‘Out Of Energy, Still Ok!’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: giveup_cz

#19 Throwing Away Your Stress Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tattoo_q

#20 Leave Me Alone Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: buoythefishlover

#21 Cute ‘How Do You Feel Today’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nancydestroyer

#22 ‘How Will I Get Serotonin And Dopamine Today?’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: viandebleue

#23 ‘Different And Beautiful’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: m_aarte

#24 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: catvelvet_art

#25 Mental Health Tattoos

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: gabhortontattoos

#26 Confused Head Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: giglio_boi

#27 ‘I Am Enough’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: ashcrowtattoo

#28 Smile Hands Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: giglio_boi

#29 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: underground_ink_connection

#30 ‘Plant The Seed To Allow Your Mind To Grow’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: mysticgarden.ink

#31 Mr. Melancholy Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: giglio_boi

#32 ‘i Exist And That’s Okay’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: _harrymckenzie

#33 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: wildcoyoteco

#34 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: daniel.nabil_ink

#35 Word ‘Alone’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: biancasgrey

#36 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: jessfishertattoos

#37 ‘Art Never Comes From Happiness’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tttypoholic

#38 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: debs_tattoo_

#39 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: dawidszubert_tat

#40 Insomnia Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tattoobyszofi

#41 Growth Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: wildflowerr_child

#42 ‘Carpe Diem’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: dima_tabu

#43 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nicolekayetattoo

#44 Medusa Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lortattoo

#45 Lotus Ankle Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tubitta_

#46 ‘Open Heart’ And ‘Open Mind’ Tattoos

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: koti_art.ink

#47 Cute Crying Kitten Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tattooistyuan

#48 ‘Under The Mask’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lhkiosk

#49 ‘Time To Exit’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nancydestroyer

#50 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: bear.daydream

#51 ‘Just Hanging’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: buoythefishlover

#52 Thinking Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: pauline.son

#53 ‘No Doubt’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tttypoholic

#54 Serotonin Molecule Of A Pacific Northwest Mountain Scene Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: cekatattoo

#55 ‘Thinking’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: pauline.son

#56 A Spiral Creature Is A Very Good Choice For First Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: handpoketattoosecta

#57 ‘Remember Everything Will Be Alright’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: k8tattoos

#58 Fire Girl Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tomhamel_tattoo

#59 Dopamine, Serotonin, Adrenaline Molecules Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: jaybee.tattoos

#60 Healing Heart Potion Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lali.inks

#61 ‘You Are Worthy’ Phrase In The Mirror Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: kelsy_the_slasher2

#62 Butterfly With Semicolon Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: justthatgirlzoe

#63 ‘Depressed, But Well-Dressed’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: loop_ttt

#64 Head On Fire Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: jane13tattoo

#65 ‘Continue’ Word With Semicolon Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: amygeorgeart

#66 ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’ Phrase With Flowers Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: alanarosetattoos

#67 ‘Who Am I?’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: dziabnieta_oldschool

#68 ‘Do Not Shake The Brain’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: ginsengtattoo

#69 Anxi;tea Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: elustration

#70 Self Love Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: renja.tattoo_artist

#71 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: dhb_tattoos

#72 Floral Women Piece

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lucybethantattoos

#73 ‘No Connection’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tttypoholic

#74 ‘Everything Will Be Okay’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: _lexii_ee

#75 ‘Self Love’ Patch Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: poulby_tattoo

#76 Mental Health Tattoo

“Depiction of my struggles with mental illness. Done by Will Walsh at United Ink in RI.”

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: Beautiful-Lecture449

#77 Colorful Butterflies Representing Freedom Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tilda_tattoo

#78 ‘Carpe Diem’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lit_tattoo_

#79 ‘She Learned To Be Strong For Herself’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: colette.ink

#80 ‘You Are Still Whole, No Matter What Phase You’re In’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: varadi.fanni_tattoo

#81 Lost Mind Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tttypoholic

#82 Mental Health Awareness Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: cassiebirdtattoos

#83 ‘Love Is Not Always The Answer’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: novemberoakbranch

#84 Tell Him You Don’t Love Him’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nancydestroyer

#85 Everything Is Temporary Line Art Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: bil.eve_tattoo

#86 ‘Picking On Negativity’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: nein666_tattoo

#87 ‘Keep Hoping On’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: mojkaink

#88 ‘Still Here’ Phrase With Semicolon Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: hildurblom

#89 ‘Wanted Serotonin Reward: Happiness’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: kerrie.emtattoo

#90 Simple Back Of Arm Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: mavericks_tattooparlour

#91 Emotional Head ‘What Do I Feel’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: marienkaeferdame

#92 Confused Mind Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: giglio_boi

#93 Emotional Head ‘Overwhelmed’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: marienkaeferdame

#94 ‘I’m Ok’ Patch Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: amyhankstattoos

#95 ‘Never Better’ Tattoos

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: ezgibox

#96 ‘No Love’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: giglio_boi

#97 Bottled Up Emotions Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: zoegracetattoos

#98 Growth Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: blossom_tattoos

#99 Serotonin Molecule Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: emm.dots

#100 Flower Head Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lizisage

#101 ‘Self Care’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: hanntats

#102 ‘Stay’ Word With Flowers Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: romahtattoos

#103 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: tattoosbycharlotte__

#104 ‘I Refuse To Sink’ Phrase With An Anchor Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: hannahspencertattoo

#105 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: uhhhhtaco

#106 ‘I Am Not Afraid Of Storms’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lucedishtattoo

#107 ‘One Step At A Time’ Phrase In A Heart Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: thevonb

#108 ‘Small But Mighty’ Phrase With Flower Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: lh.tattoo

#109 ‘Love Yourself First’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: shonalouisetattoo

#110 Mental Health Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: catsinbrogues

#111 Phrase ‘No Rain No Flowers’ Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: pixiedoomtattoo

#112 ‘Sweet Girl, Be Brave’ Phrase Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: egales

#113 Serotonin Molecule With Flowers Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: elliebee.tats

#114 Dopamine Molecule Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: val_tattooer

#115 Koi Fish Tattoo

115 Powerful Mental Health Tattoos To Help You Heal

Image source: inked_by_steph

