Cheating Husband Gets Caught, Wife Proposes Open Marriage And Now He “Lives In Agony” Every Day

Recovering from an affair can be one of the biggest challenges for a marriage.
But after this man’s wife caught him cheating, she found a way to forgive him — in exchange for opening up their relationship.
However, in a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, he explained that as time went on, he grew to despise this agreement.
The man began feeling as if he was no longer contributing to his wife’s happiness, and even started having doubts if she proposed this deal just to get back at him.
Infidelity can happen in all kinds of marriages, even those that seem happy
When you’re just an outsider, it’s impossible to know for sure what is happening within a marriage. The author of this Reddit post didn’t specify what pushed him towards infidelity, but it usually happens due to a variety of factors, including:
Unfortunately, for many couples, the weight of an affair can be too big to overcome
After an affair is discovered, partners tend to struggle with understanding why it occurred, the signs they missed, what they should have done differently, etc.
“Although personal examination may seem impossible to do following an affair, both partners must examine the role each played in the affair,” Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford, who is a forensic psychologist and specializes in familial dysfunctions and trauma, wrote.
“The breakdown of communication and intimacy in a relationship lies with both partners, therefore, it is important to engage in the personal examination of individual roles to best understand [the situation].”
“However, the spouse that had the affair needs to be willing to discuss what happened openly if the betrayed … wants to do that. Understandably, the spouse that has been cheated on may want to talk about the affair in detail, e.g., how his or her partner met the person they cheated with, how long the affair went on, was the individual better than his or her spouse, etc. As difficult as it may seem, the cheating spouse must be willing to answer questions about the affair that are both difficult and uncomfortable,” the psychologist explained.
Still, there is no guarantee the couple will be able to put it behind them. Affairs can crack the very foundation of a marriage, break down communication, and destroy trust.
One of the greatest hurdles in the healing process following an affair lies between the sheets
What we’ve read in the Reddit post is quite a common predicament. Fairly often, after an affair, one person in the couple feels like the other remains in the middle of their relationship, not willing to fully commit.
This prevents them from trusting each other and engaging in a healthy display of affection, which can have dire consequences on the marriage.
“The unfaithful spouse often feels pressured to please in bed, leading to distraction and low performance, which the hurt party, already injured and insecure, interprets as a lack of interest, desire, and physical attraction,” Bates-Duford said.
“The best way to put an affair behind you and come out stronger is to receive marital/relationship counseling. Counseling allows couples to talk about their relationship and the affair in a non-threatening environment. Spouses can learn the skills needed to improve communication, build trust, enhance intimacy, strengthen the foundation of their relationship, and decrease the likelihood of an affair in the future.”
When Forbes Advisor commissioned a survey of 1,000 Americans who are divorced or who are in the process of divorcing, it found that 34% of marriages ended due to an affair.
(However, it’s worth mentioning that extramarital affairs were the second most common reason for divorce, with the first one being a lack of family support (43%).)
But people who read his post have little to no sympathy for him
