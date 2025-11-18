Natalie Portman Shuts Down Speculation About Her Marriage: ‘It’s Terrible’

Natalie Portman quickly dismissed speculation about her marriage and declared that she did not want to fuel the rumor mill by commenting on her relationship with Benjamin Millepied.
Rumors and speculation about Natalie and Benjamin’s marriage have been rife since last year after news outlets published reports about Benjamin having an affair.
The two have neither confirmed nor denied reports about their marriage status.
Natalie was recently asked by Vanity Fair about her marriage and her personal life being written about over the past year.
“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” she firmly told the outlet.
Natalie Portman did not directly address the swirling rumors about her marriage
Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Natalie and Benjamin crossed paths when they met during the production of her widely acclaimed movie Black Swan. Benjamin taught the actress ballet for the filming of the movie, and their relationship blossomed over the course of the shoot.
The two married in 2012 and are parents to two children, Aleph and Amalia.
On their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2022, Natalie posted a heartwarming picture of them on Instagram and wrote, “It keeps getting better…”
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of Black Swan
Following rumors about their marriage being in shambles, a source told People in June that Benjamin’s affair “was short-lived, and it is over.”
Benjamin “knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” another source told the outlet.
“Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy,” the source added.
The current status of their marriage is unclear.
Natalie spoke about how she has always been “protective” of her privacy and spoke about how she created the stage name Natalie Portman as a way of separating her fame from her private life.
She also mentioned how she gets upset when people from her before-fame years call her Natalie Portman instead of her real name, Natalie Hershlag.
“I chose a different name when I started,” said Natalie, who is fiercely protective about her private life
When asked how she deals with the public interest in her life, Natalie replied, “I got very protective of it very early on. I chose a different name when I started, which was kind of an interesting way that I separated identities. I would get upset if someone at school called me Natalie Portman. I was like, if you know me, you know me as Natalie Hershlag at school.”
“It was kind of an extreme bifurcation of identity that I’ve tried to integrate a little bit more as an adult,” she continued.
“I felt like it was not accepting that both were part of me, that there wasn’t a ‘real’ me and a ‘pretend’ me, and that they didn’t necessarily have different names. And it’s not just two different versions, there are multitudes of ways other people see me, both public and private, and there are multitudes of ways I see myself. Somehow, the intersection of all of those are part of me, and it’s important to have all of those within me and as me, as opposed to being like, that’s some external thing, this is the real thing.”
