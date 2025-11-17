Nothing inappropriate guys!
#1
The fact that I still search for boredpanda while I am blocked from commenting because of 3 downvoted comments. Despise the fact that I have been top 1% of users for years.
#2
The amount of baby names websites i look up…
Im not expecting yall im just an author lol
#3
Despite being a writer 50% of mine is just checking the spelling of things because of brain fade, or looking for a word I’ve forgotten by searching for the definition. Less writers block and more writers temporary aphasia.
#4
The randomness of topics I look up
#5
half of my search history is just me looking at google maps.
#6
Bored Panda cos half the posts don’t open on the app!
#7
I am a writer and my FBI agent probably has a lot of questions about why a teenage girl wanted to know the number of grams of protein in a newborn baby, or how many apple seeds would equal a lethal dose of cyanide. Honestly, I should explain what the actual f**k I was writing one day, but I probably won’t. Also, my sister thought an Aboriginal was a mannequin so my search history is filled with s**t like “aboriginal arm” and “aboriginal leg” and it’s more than a little questionable to anyone who doesn’t know what was going on.
#8
My brother listens to a band called Ninja S*x Party. I’m buying an album of theirs for him for Christmas. I don’t think I need to elaborate further.
#9
I’m a writer, and I look up the absolute weirdest stuff. I once had to look up how fast a human (and panda) body would decay, and the stages.
Oh, and also lots of baby name websites. LOTS.
#10
man i have the most random search history like it’s not even inappropriate it’s just so f*****g weird 😭
#11
I searched up how much an M4A1 is
#12
I found “worms with nipples” after my brother said he was going to borrow my computer for a “school project”
#13
Serial K***er photos. I listen to podcasts and I just want a look at these people.
#14
I’m addicted to chatting with AI chat bots on character ai so that’s most of my search history 👍
#15
Fact checking all the stuff my mates come up with.
#16
Uh, how bodies decompose and the toxins released by that process…in a well…
Don’t judge, it was for a fanfic.
#17
i search random stuff about if washing detergent and oil is edible
it’s so weird
and the other half i’m just searching for fanart and end up watching youtube instead
and then it’s just random aesthetics and DC comics
#18
It’s always alphabetical. top row is A, bottom is H. And they are never related
#19
Very odd because I’m always Googling something to prove I’m right lol
#20
#21
The searches of anime I like, and the characters I admittedly obsess over lmao :D
Not to mention other random stuff, as I am an aspiring author lol
#22
Most of my search history is filled with YouTube and other random websites.
However, I occasionally go on very deep rabbit holes on serial killers, murders, and generally crime.
#23
So much about ww2, so much….
#24
As a combat sports enthusiast, and someone also curious about injuries, I tend to look up how long certain injuries take to recover… and I don’t work in any medical field.
Considering I tend to mostly look up new video games/guides for games that I’m stuck on, anime series/tv shows, or places I want to visit/shop at, it’s definitely the odd thing out.
#25
It ranged from some suspicious activity (such as ‘how to technically hide a body’) to random stuff like physiognomy and the Canterbury Tales and tree frogs.
#26
The vast amount of Garfield, Godzilla, Gamera, and Ultraman content I can fit in there in a short amount of time. Especially Garfield. Im so used to reading Garfield that I dont even need to like read the strips my mind just like “absorbs” all the words if that makes sense. This ability allows me to read Garfield strips very quickly.
#27
history of automatons for.my kids podcaat
#28
At what temperature would a hamster melt. Sorry Bicho.
#29
the same freaking YouTube playlists over and over
time sucking sites like BP, Pintrest and AO3 -_-
#30
“eggs with legs”
“roundest chicken”
“fat car”
“oops i at a helicopter”
not crazy i just have depression and look up the weirdest things to make myself laugh (note: eggs with legs might give you nightmares and roundest chicken makes me so happy when i think about it)
#31
bad personality traits test
furry burned to death tiktok
qwertyuiopasdfghjklzxcvbnm
google translate
tin
goanimate theme song
slender x bacon r34
#32
The main things are the parakeet searches (I just get so worried about him) and the amount of history. I google answers for my history class because she doesn’t actually teach what we have assignments/tests over. I’ve actually learned more through Google than through my teacher.
#33
1845 British India 1 cent coin value.
My brother in- law said someone wanted to sell to him that coin for a bargain price of USD 1300.
I did a search and the market value of that coin is ….10 bucks
#34
Elvish words (from Lord of the Rings). I like reading different things in Quenya or Sindarin and trying to pick out words or derivatives. Was especially proud of mellon(friend) and meleth nîn(my love) having the same root, and my search history is full of Tolkein languages.
#35
Anything history………local, state, national, international, WWII, WWI, steam trains, cars, airplanes, people, you name it. BTW, did you know that Hiram Maxim, inventor of the machine gun, built a giant aircraft with a 100 foot wingspan and was powered by steam engines? It flew 200 ft in 1894 before crashing………….History.
#36
Bored panda
Cold pressed olive oil
The Ripper (crime series)
Full body shapewear
Five eyes
Wigs
Need I say more…
Basically every time I go on Bored Panda, I see something interesting that I want to know more about, and then I Google it.
#37
Anything from recipes, fact checking the rubbish most people talk and publish, the effects of dementia, basically as the day goes on, I google it.
#38
1. how much does a gallon of oil cost
2. can you kill someone by feeding them a smoothie made out of potato leaves
3. if someone gives you consent to kill them and signs a contract and you do kill them, will you still get in trouble
#39
When I type “p” in the search bar, the browser autocompletes “program tv”.
#40
Kinda the opposite of inappropriate. I don’t have any (*ahem*) adult sites in my history. I don’t object to those or anything, I just prefer my own imagination.
#41
I stay mainly on 3 websites: Fark, Cracked and Bored Panda.
#42
everything on my search history is weird, theres not 1 normal thing ive ever searched on google or whatever lol
