Amy Winehouse Painting Making Of By Masáre

by

I made this painting as a tribute for this great singer on a base of real wine and red wine color varnish over wood and canvas. I drilled and “planted” 27 plastic roses and then bath them with nail varnish. It has a black ribbons pattern at 27 degrees. Finally, I broke the wine bottles to make a glass mosaic over the varnish vertical strokes. It took me two weeks to complete it. (The process on the video was one night long).

Video by: Beto Briceño

More info: Instagram

Amy Winehouse painting finished and wine bottles broken glass mosaic close up

Amy Winehouse Painting Making Of By Masáre

Amy Winehouse painting making of by Masáre

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 2017 SAG Awards - scene from La La Land
The 2017 SAG Awards: La La Land Goes Crash! Will It Fall at Oscars?
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Junichi Masuda
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2017
Guy Attaches 1000W LED To A Drone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Scorpion
Scorpion: Team Helps Land Plane. Walter Hosts Kids Science Show.
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2018
Watch a Two Year Old Mistake a Batman Statue For Her Dad
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2017
The Beautiful People
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.