I made this painting as a tribute for this great singer on a base of real wine and red wine color varnish over wood and canvas. I drilled and “planted” 27 plastic roses and then bath them with nail varnish. It has a black ribbons pattern at 27 degrees. Finally, I broke the wine bottles to make a glass mosaic over the varnish vertical strokes. It took me two weeks to complete it. (The process on the video was one night long).
Video by: Beto Briceño
More info: Instagram
Amy Winehouse painting finished and wine bottles broken glass mosaic close up
Amy Winehouse painting making of by Masáre
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us