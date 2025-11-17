I Experimented With Embroidery And Paint To Create Dreamy Artwork Of The Aurora Borealis (23 Pics)

After becoming a mom, I needed to find a creative outlet. Embroidery was my savior. It’s something that can be done in between feedings, snuggles, walks, and naps. Over time, I experimented with mixed media, eventually finding my way to these embroidery art aurora borealis pieces!

I have always been a creative person, crafting something whenever possible. When I became a mom a year ago, I kind of lost myself. It took me quite some time to find my creativity again – and to remember how much I love to create.

I combined embroidery with painting and now I create these dreamy pieces that bring me so much joy, calm and inner peace! Come visit me and watch me create.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | tiktok.com

#1 Heaven On Fire

#2 Howling To The Lights

#3

#4 Watching The Skies

#5 Reindeer Underneath The Stars

#6

#7 On My Way

#8 That Spider Likes The View…

#9

#10

#11

#12 Gnarly

#13

#14

#15 First Ever Hoop I Did In This Style

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20 Skyline

#21

#22

#23

