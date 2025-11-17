I Experimented With Embroidery And Paint To Create Dreamy Artwork Of The Aurora Borealis (23 Pics)

After becoming a mom, I needed to find a creative outlet. Embroidery was my savior. It’s something that can be done in between feedings, snuggles, walks, and naps. Over time, I experimented with mixed media, eventually finding my way to these embroidery art aurora borealis pieces!
I have always been a creative person, crafting something whenever possible. When I became a mom a year ago, I kind of lost myself. It took me quite some time to find my creativity again – and to remember how much I love to create.
I combined embroidery with painting and now I create these dreamy pieces that bring me so much joy, calm and inner peace! Come visit me and watch me create.
#1 Heaven On Fire
#2 Howling To The Lights
#3
#4 Watching The Skies
#5 Reindeer Underneath The Stars
#6
#7 On My Way
#8 That Spider Likes The View…
#9
#10
#11
#12 Gnarly
#13
#14
#15 First Ever Hoop I Did In This Style
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20 Skyline
#21
#22
#23
