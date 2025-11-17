Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Fast Food Place? (Closed)

McDonalds will probably be the winner.
#1
wendy’s (the frostys are to die for)
my local gelato place
my local pizza place
literally anything honestly
#2
I used to like Burgerville, which is a PNW chain but quality had slipped and prices have jumped. Wendy’s is probably my favorite but I’m having to cut way back because of health issues.
#3
I like Burger King’s “Impossible Whopper”s (veg burger) and decent onion rings. I don’t eat anything made from cows so fast food options are limited.
#4
mcdonalds :D
