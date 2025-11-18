If You Like An Absurd Sense Of Humor, You Might Like These 21 Cartoons By Mat Barton (New Pics)

A paraplegic cartoon artist, Mat Barton, continues to cheer people up by using humor to deal with his own frustrations as a disabled person. Though, in this edition, you will not see too many comics surrounding this topic, so make sure to visit his social media pages for more.
Mat is from Portland, OR, and over time, his work appeared in famous publications such as The New Yorker, The National Lampoon, Private Eye, New Mobility, and more. Mat’s sense of humor has also gained him a following of over 8k people on Instagram. Besides fame, the artist shared that his comics have had a therapeutic effect on him since he got paralyzed in 2012.
So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and see what Mat has cooked up since his last post.
More info: Instagram | matbarton.com | newmobility.com
#1
Image source: matbarton
#2
Image source: matbarton
#3
Image source: matbarton
#4
Image source: matbarton
#5
Image source: matbarton
#6
Image source: matbarton
#7
Image source: matbarton
#8
Image source: matbarton
#9
Image source: matbarton
#10
Image source: matbarton
#11
Image source: matbarton
#12
Image source: matbarton
#13
Image source: matbarton
#14
Image source: matbarton
#15
Image source: matbarton
#16
Image source: matbarton
#17
Image source: matbarton
#18
Image source: matbarton
#19
Image source: matbarton
#20
Image source: matbarton
#21
Image source: matbarton
Follow Us